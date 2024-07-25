DOJ Launches New Treatment Alternatives and Diversion Dashboard

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Bureau of Justice Information and Analysis (BJIA) today announced a new online dashboard for the Treatment Alternatives and Diversion (TAD) Grant Program yearly reports on referrals and admissions to TAD-funded treatment courts and diversion programs.

“Treatment and diversion programs make communities safer, help folks struggling with substance-use disorder, and save taxpayer dollars,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “This new dashboard will make it easier for Wisconsinites to learn more about these programs.”

The dashboard is connected directly to the Comprehensive Outcome, Research and Evaluation (CORE) Reporting System where TAD-funded sites are required to input data on their program referrals, eligibility determinations, program admissions, program discharges and other information about participants while they are in the program. The dashboard refreshes every morning and can be used to examine statewide aggregate data for TAD-funded programs. Currently, the dashboard contains data for the past 5 years of CORE data entries (2019-2023).

There are currently 59 counties and three recognized tribes in Wisconsin currently funded by the TAD program. Check out the new dashboard to see more program statistics.

About the TAD Program

The TAD program provides local jurisdictions with options to give non-violent offenders an opportunity to enter diversion programs or treatment court programs as a safe alternative to jail or prison confinement. These options typically involve drug and/or alcohol abuse treatment, case management, and other risk reduction services. Diverting non-violent offenders into substance abuse treatment improves outcomes for individuals with a substance use disorder and keeps them out of jail and correctional facilities – thereby saving bed space and taxpayer dollars – as well as treating the underlying addiction that may have influenced them to commit a crime or may contribute to future criminal behavior.