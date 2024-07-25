USDA Announces the 2024 Class of USDA 1890 National Scholars

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2024 – Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announces 91 scholarships awarded through the USDA 1890 National Scholars Program, one of the Department’s efforts to develop the next generation of diverse food and agriculture professionals. The USDA 1890 National Scholars Program is a partnership between USDA and the 19 historically Black land-grant universities that were established under the Second Morrill Act of 1890 and is administered by USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE).

“The USDA 1890 National Scholars Program is an important pathway for careers in agriculture, nutrition, food, development—and at USDA,” said OPPE Director Lisa Ramirez. “USDA is committed to fostering a more diverse workforce and to helping students be successful in their studies and in the workforce.”

This week, the 1890 National Scholars took part in an orientation and a swearing-in ceremony held at USDA headquarters in Washington, D.C. They were joined by the presidents of several 1890 institutions.

Through the USDA 1890 National Scholars Program, USDA partners with 1890 universities to provide scholarship recipients with full tuition, fees, books, and room and board. Scholarship recipients must attend one of the 1890 universities and pursue degrees in agriculture, food, natural resource sciences, or related academic disciplines. The scholarship also includes work experience through USDA internships throughout the year. The USDA 1890 National Scholars Program is available to high school seniors entering their freshman year of college as well as rising college sophomores and juniors.

The 91 scholars (PDF, 126 KB) will be placed at USDA agencies and offices, including the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the Agricultural Research Service, the Farm Service Agency, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Rural Development, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Office of the Chief Financial Officer.

USDA has a long history of investing in and supporting historically Black universities, especially the land-grant universities that were established under the Second Morrill Act of 1890. The 19 universities of the 1890 land-grant system are: Alabama A&M, Alcorn State University, Central State University, Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Langston University, Lincoln University, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, South Carolina State University, Southern University and A&M College, Tennessee State University, Tuskegee University, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Virginia State University and West Virginia State University.

