Northpark Welcomes Second New Retailer in One Week, Span

Northpark welcomes second new retailer in one week

RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northpark is welcoming its second new retailer in just under a week. Selfie! will open its doors today at 11 a.m. at the shopping center. They’re offering $10 off to the first 50 people in the door.

Selfie! is a do-it-yourself content lab where patrons can stop by and shoot or record content for themselves. Photographers and smartphone users alike can utilize the studio for staged shoots, documenting memories, or filming videos for social media.

“Northpark is proud to bring this unique concept to the Jackson-metro,” said Shawn Cochran, General Manager of Northpark. “Studios like Selfie! are popping up across the country as more and more people are recording content on their phones or cameras. It offers professionals and everyday people alike an opportunity to create beautiful content in an appealing and professionally equipped environment. We feel confident they will feel right at home here at Northpark.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the Northpark family,” said Tara Morris, co-owner of Selfie!. “We see a great opportunity here for the Jackson-metro to come in and enjoy our services. We’ve seen that people enjoy having a creative, visually satisfying space to create content and we can’t wait for Northpark visitors to stop by and experience it for themselves.”

This opening comes on the heels of Charlotte Russe’s grand opening last Friday, making this the second retailer to open its doors at Northpark in less than a week and the third to open there this year. As the shopping center moves closer toward its 40th anniversary this September, their team and tenants are excited about the momentum.

“We always love to welcome new businesses, but it’s especially fun when it’s a concept that provides a brand new service to our area,” said Laura Antoon, Marketing and Business Development Manager of Northpark. “It’s an exciting time to be at Northpark. We are thrilled that Selfie! decided to join us here and can’t wait to share more exciting news as we get closer to our anniversary in less than two months.”

Northpark will celebrate its 40th anniversary on September 12th with more events leading up to the big day. To learn more about Northpark, visit www.visitnorthpark.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn (@shopnorthparkms).

About Northpark

Mississippi's premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark, is home to more than 120 stores and specialty shops. Located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Northpark combines contemporary architecture and design with next generation technology and Southern charm. Conveniently located less than one mile east of I-55 at the intersection of County Line & Wheatley Roads, Northpark features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, H&M, B&B Theatres, Victoria's Secret, Windsor, Pac Sun, and Buckle and over 50 locally owned businesses. For additional information, stop by https://visitnorthpark.com/ or follow social media at: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShopNorthparkMS/ Instagram: @ShopNorthparkMS

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation’s premier retail operating groups of retail-led properties, with more than $3 billion in assets under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, development, marketing and asset management of consumer real estate with a proven track record of repositioning retail properties. PRCP strategically manages over 20 million+ square feet of regional, open-air lifestyle and mixed-use centers. Adept in crafting a compelling vision for the future of a specific asset through master planning and adaptive re-use, PRCP is skillful in amending REA’s and thorough when negotiating with anchors to unlock the value of the underlying dirt. The Executive team has over 150+ years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of investors, retailers, and consumers. For additional information, visit pacificretail.com