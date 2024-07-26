SHAPING THE FUTURE – a special programme on CGTN – 1630G Saturday 27th July 2024
A significant opportunity for the world”LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reform resolution was the key message from the recent Third Plenary Session of China’s 20th CPC Central Committee. More than 300 reform measures were announced, from deepening reform itself to expanding opening up, promoting high quality innovation at home to making China a first class business environment for foreign investors.
— Han Wenxiu
The Third Plenum set out an expansive and inclusive plan for the future. It is, as Han Wenxiu, Executive Deputy Director of the Office of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission put it – "a significant opportunity for the world."
So, on Shaping the Future, Juliet Mann from CGTN Europe speaks to experts from across the globe to get their take on the economic, technological and geopolitical advances envisioned at the Third Plenum.
Alfred Schipke, Director of the East Asian Institute and Professor of the Practice of International Finance at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore details his delight the comprehensiveness of the reforms announced- especially with regard to the overall future coordination of macroeconomic policy.
Markus Hermann Chen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of China Macro Group heralds the announcements of higher trading standards and further opening up of the Chinese economy to foreign investors, and Michele Geraci, Visiting Professor of Finance and Economics at New York University Shanghai and Former Undersecretary of State at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development reminds us that the economic rise of China is unstoppable, a fact he says the West needs to understand.
On the second panel, Juliet and her guests focus on China’s focus on innovation, especially in the areas of science and technology. Thorsten Jelinek, senior fellow and Europe director at the Taihe Institute and former Associate Director at the World Economic Forum discusses how innovation is the only way countries can tackle the diminishing returns of development, and how China is using digitalization for the benefit of society.
Erik Baark, Professor Emeritus at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology talks about the vital role Chinese innovation is already playing in helping the world to meet tough carbon emissions goals, and how this Plenum will help drive further progress. And Vuk Jeremič, Former Foreign Minister of Serbia and Former President of the UN General Assembly has a warning for Europe that it needs to recognise China as a global leader in sustainable technology.
1630GMT on 27th July 2024 - Watch the special show and catch all the latest stories and videos at https://www.cgtn.com/europe
