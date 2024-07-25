Local Mom Decides to Run for School Board in District 3, Manatee County
After setbacks of losing a son and breast cancer, Perri Ann Parkman wants to bring a Focus on Basics, Fiscal Management and Brain Health.
As the only candidate offering the passionate voice of a conservative woman and mother, I look forward to serving Manatee County District 3 and ensuring the best education for our children.”ANNA MARIA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perri Ann Parkman, a local mother from Anna Maria Florida announced her candidacy to represent District 3 of Manatee County. It is the first time that Mrs. Parkman has ever run for office in politics. A retired business owner, married mother of 3 and holistic health instructor decided to run for office after suffering setbacks that would normally force someone to take a rest.
— Perri Ann Parkman
“After losing our son Mac to suicide and beating breast cancer I was simultaneously confronted by never ending grief and my mortality” says Mrs. Parkman. I decided it was time to give back and wanted to look at politics as a way of doing so. Further more, I am not happy with the ideological trends and political agendas that schools are facing and want to provide a conservative, Christian voice that will focus on the basics of education and creating graduates that are ready to become contributing members of our society.
A lifelong Republican, Perri Ann feels she is the best choice for Manatee County District 3 voters. “I am the only candidate that can provide the passionate voice of a conservative woman and mother and wife of a Retired Green Beret Sergeant Major for Republican voters. As a mom, PTO member and volunteer, I have been in public, charter and private school systems, and as a business owner, I understand the need to manage finances properly. I look forward to serving the voters of Manatee County District 3 and providing their children the best education possible.”
Perri Ann, who spent her summers with her family on Anna Maria since 2013 and has lived her permanently since 2021 loves the Florida sun and lifestyle.
About Perri Ann Parkman Perri Ann Parkman is a strong conservative who will always advocate for parents' rights, adequate teacher pay, sound fiscal management and traditional education. Perri Ann believes that education needs to get back to basics and wants to keep harmful political agendas out of the classroom. Perri Ann will always be a fighter for our students, the highest quality education possible and our family values.
