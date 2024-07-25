Philadelphia’s Top-Ranked Matt Fetick Team Joins Forces With eXp Realty

High-performing team to focus on growth, leveraging eXp’s culture of collaboration

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly welcomes the Matt Fetick Team, previously ranked No. 87 nationally with Keller Williams.



This dynamic team, led by seasoned professionals Matt Fetick and David Maio Williams, brings more than 20 years of unmatched excellence and commitment to eXp. On the 2024 RealTrends The Thousand rankings, the Matt Fetick Team was No. 132 among Large Teams by Sides and No. 163 on the Large Teams by Volume list, with 244 sides and nearly $116 million in volume.

“We are ecstatic to welcome the Matt Fetick Team to eXp Realty, as their commitment to client success and their innovative approach to real estate perfectly aligns with our values,” said Leo Pareja, Chief Executive Officer at eXp Realty. “Matt and David have built a legacy of success through service, and the results speak for themselves. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for Matt and his team with our support.”

The Matt Fetick Team is renowned for their work ethic, innovative problem-solving and exceptional results. Their transition to eXp Realty signifies a strategic move that promises substantial growth opportunities and continued success in the competitive real estate market.

“This is truly a homecoming for us,” said Fetick. “Many of our nationwide colleagues from the last 20 years are thriving at eXp Realty, and that was a huge catalyst in deciding to make the move. Sometimes you quite simply just outgrow the pot you are in, and you need a bigger pot to thrive in. We are excited to leverage eXp’s collaborative culture and cutting-edge technology to further enhance our service offerings and drive even greater success.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

