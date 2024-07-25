Elite Turf USA launces GAMETIME synthetic turf, designed to elevate field performance, longevity, aesthetics, & safety
GAMETIME sets a new standard in the industry with its pioneering woven-in game lines, offering unmatched aesthetics and unparalleled playability.USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Turf USA, a leading provider of innovative synthetic turf solutions, proudly announces the launch of GAMETIME, a revolutionary synthetic sports turf system designed to elevate athletic field performance, longevity, aesthetics, and safety to unprecedented levels.
GAMETIME sets a new standard in the industry with its pioneering woven-in game lines, offering unmatched aesthetics and unparalleled playability. By integrating the game lines directly into the turf during manufacturing process, Elite Turf USA eliminates the need for tedious post-installation seaming or painting, resulting in quicker installation times and a significant reduction in the amount of seams throughout the field.
“I’ve installed turf from many different companies over the years, and this is by far best turf me and my team have ever worked with. Not only does it feel and look tremendous, Elite Turf’s GAMETIME turf is the first of its kind in that it allows field completion without any glued seams, which enhances the durability of the field and diminishes seam issues that often evolve down the road with typical tufted fields” said Dale Pantelakis, Project Manager of Elite Turf USA.
The woven-in game lines of GAMETIME not only enhance the field's appearance but also deliver a host of benefits that transcend traditional tufted turf systems. With fewer seams, players experience increased playability, enhanced safety, and improved performance. The seamless lines of play reduces tripping hazards and ensures a consistent playing surface, promoting athlete confidence and reducing the risk of injuries.
Moreover, GAMETIME's innovative design extends its durability and longevity, providing sports facilities with a cost-effective solution that withstands the rigors of intense athletic activities year after year. This durability translates into significant savings for sports organizations, as maintenance and repair costs are dramatically reduced over the lifespan of the turf. Elite Turf also offers a best in class 10 Year warranty on their GAMETIME turf.
"We are thrilled to introduce GAMETIME to the sports industry," said Paul Adams, CEO of Elite Turf USA. "This groundbreaking turf system represents the culmination of years of research and development, aimed at revolutionizing the way athletes experience synthetic turf surfaces. With GAMETIME, sports facilities can expect unparalleled performance, safety, and longevity, setting a new standard for excellence in athletic surfacing."
In addition to its performance benefits, GAMETIME offers environmental advantages, as its woven turf POWER SYSTEM is not only heavy metal, PAH and carcinogen free, it’s also 100% recyclable from top to bottom. By choosing GAMETIME, sports organizations demonstrate their commitment to sustainability while providing athletes with a superior playing experience.
**About Elite Turf USA:**
Elite Turf USA is a leading manufacturer, provider and installer of high-performance synthetic turf solutions for sports fields, playgrounds, and landscaping applications. ELITE TURF USA was founded in an effort to make sports and the word a better place one field at a time. They are at the forefront on product development of recyclable turf systems that are more playable than grass, more durable than other synthetic turf systems, and healthier than both.
With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Elite Turf USA delivers premium turf systems that elevate athletic performance, enhance safety, and promote sustainability.
For more information please visit www.eliteturfusa.com or email salesinfo@eliteturfusa.com
