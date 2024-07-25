InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Space Saving Storage Unit for Unused Clothes Hangers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Robyn W. of Bossier City, LA is the creator of the Hang Time Hanger Keeper, a storage system for clothing hangers. The system can be hung on the back of a closet door or on the clothes rack and features several hooks to hold up to 40 hangers of various sizes and configurations. The system is comprised of felt print fabric, available in various styles and colors, measuring 12-inches wide and 58-inches long.
There are four pairs of hooks such that each pair of hooks can hold up to ten hangers of various sizes and configurations. The system can hang on the back of a closet door or on the clothes rack/rod inside the closet. People can place the unused hangers on the device until they are needed again. Ultimately, it saves significant time and effort when storing clean clothing in a closet.
Markets associated with household and space saving accessories, especially for unused clothes hangers, are influenced by trends in urban living and the push towards organized, clutter-free living spaces. While there are challenges such as price sensitivity and competition, opportunities exist in customization, bundling, and targeted marketing. Regardless whether people live in a smaller apartment or a larger house, saving space is important. Storage units for holding unused clothes hangers are currently available to help save space in closets; however, when a hanger is needed, fishing through the storage area is frustrating.
The Hang Time Hanger Keeper is versatile and innovative, offering storage for up to 40 hangers simultaneously while keeping them easily accessible. Consumers are able to hang up clothing as needed but keep hangers out of the way to ensure there is enough room for clothing.
Robyn filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Hang Time Hanger Keeper product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Hang Time Hanger Keeper can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
There are four pairs of hooks such that each pair of hooks can hold up to ten hangers of various sizes and configurations. The system can hang on the back of a closet door or on the clothes rack/rod inside the closet. People can place the unused hangers on the device until they are needed again. Ultimately, it saves significant time and effort when storing clean clothing in a closet.
Markets associated with household and space saving accessories, especially for unused clothes hangers, are influenced by trends in urban living and the push towards organized, clutter-free living spaces. While there are challenges such as price sensitivity and competition, opportunities exist in customization, bundling, and targeted marketing. Regardless whether people live in a smaller apartment or a larger house, saving space is important. Storage units for holding unused clothes hangers are currently available to help save space in closets; however, when a hanger is needed, fishing through the storage area is frustrating.
The Hang Time Hanger Keeper is versatile and innovative, offering storage for up to 40 hangers simultaneously while keeping them easily accessible. Consumers are able to hang up clothing as needed but keep hangers out of the way to ensure there is enough room for clothing.
Robyn filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Hang Time Hanger Keeper product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Hang Time Hanger Keeper can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com