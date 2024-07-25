Dundas Jafine to Showcase Innovative HVACR Solutions at 2025 AHR Expo
Dundas Jafine will showcase a variety of products including the ProMax™ series exhaust hood, flexible ducts, dryer venting solutions, and more.
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dundas Jafine to Showcase Innovative HVACR Solutions at 2025 AHR Expo
Leading producer of ventilation and HVACR products, Dundas Jafine, announced that it is taking part in the 2025 AHR Expo for HVACR specialists. The Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHR) is the Expo organizer, and it is scheduled to take place in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida on February 10–12, 2025.
The AHR Expo serves as a premier platform for HVACR professionals to network and stay updated on the latest industry trends. It is the ultimate gathering for OEMs, engineers, contractors, facility operators, architects, educators, and other professionals to explore new developments and discover innovative products and solutions in HVACR. As a trusted name in the industry, Dundas Jafine is thrilled to participate in this Expo and present its cutting-edge solutions to a global audience.
At the 2025 AHR Expo, Dundas Jafine will be showcasing its wide range of products including flexible ducts, dryer venting solutions, and bathroom ventilation systems. They will also be introducing their latest product, the nut-driver ready 6” & 8” ProMax™ Exhaust Hoods, which feature a robust, wide-mouth cap for optimum airflow and a snug-fit backdraft damper that helps to prevent cold air, snow, or rain from entering the home.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the 2025 AHR event and have the opportunity to connect with HVACR professionals from around the world. Our team has been working tirelessly to develop innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry, and we are excited to showcase them at this Expo," said Omi Sahota, Marketing Manager at Dundas Jafine.
Dundas Jafine's participation in the 2025 AHR Expo is a testament to their commitment to providing high-quality, efficient, and sustainable solutions for the HVACR industry. Attendees are encouraged to visit their booth to learn more about their products and how they can benefit their businesses. For more information about Dundas Jafine and its products, visit their website at www.dundasjafine.com.
With their participation in the 2025 AHR Expo, Dundas Jafine is set to make a significant impact in the HVACR industry and continue their mission of providing innovative solutions for a better tomorrow. Don't miss the opportunity to connect with them at the event and discover the future of HVACR solutions.
