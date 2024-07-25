TDCI, POST Commission Announce Salary Supplement Rollout for Local Officers

NASHVILLE - The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards Training (POST) Commission proudly announce the disbursement of grant funds to all eligible law enforcement officers and school resource officers (SROs).

This summer, each eligible law enforcement officer will receive an $800 retention bonus payment if they have completed their 2023 in-service hours and are still employed as a law enforcement officer at the time of the application. An additional $800 will also be awarded to all SROs who have completed the 2023-24 academic year, as well as all applicable training. Eligible officers already receive an $800 salary supplement payment from the POST Commission for completion of annual training requirements.

“These funds are part of the unprecedented support for Tennessee law enforcement shown by Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “It is my hope that experienced officers who have faithfully served their communities and schools, as well as new officers, will participate in this program.”

This retention bonus is part of $84 million invested in law enforcement by Governor Lee with $60 million dedicated to recruiting and retaining law enforcement officers and SROs, and $24 million allocated to assisting agencies with the cost of training officers at TLETA.

“It is clear that Tennessee stands behind the police officers, deputy sheriffs, and the agencies serving the people of our state,” said TLETA Director and POST Executive Secretary William “Chip” Kain. “Agencies participating in these programs show a commitment to retaining experienced officers to patrol their communities and to attracting the highest quality law enforcement officers to protect the precious lives of our children in schools. If you are looking for an exciting and rewarding career, there’s never been a better time to join your local police department or sheriff’s office.”

The POST Commission is currently contacting all Tennessee law enforcement agencies with more details about the retention bonus information.

Agencies seeking to learn more information are encouraged to contact our team directly at POST.grants@tn.gov or calling (615) 741-8546.

