SMEs Embrace Digital Transformation at USAID SPEED Event in Parañaque

Last Tuesday, July 23, USAID SPEED and StartUp Village hosted a "Capacity Development Program for SMEs" attended by notable officials at Parañaque City.

PARAñAQUE CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Tuesday, July 23, the USAID Strengthening Private Enterprise for the Digital Economy (SPEED) and StartUp Village hosted a successful "Capacity Development Program for SMEs" event at Kingsford Hotel, Parañaque City. Congressman Edwin Olivarez of Parañaque's First District and Parañaque Mayor Eric Olivarez attended alongside Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) members.

Atty. Gino Jacinto, COO and VP of Operations and Business Development at UNAWA, delivered a presentation titled "From Ink to Click: The Digital Signature Advantage for Small Businesses." He emphasized the critical role of electronic signatures, mainly through platforms like SignSecure, in enabling SMEs to close deals securely and efficiently. "Electronic signatures enable businesses to close deals securely and efficiently, eliminating doubts," he stated, underscoring the importance of digital solutions for streamlined business processes.

The event featured insightful sessions on digital transformation for SMEs. Ms. Steph Dy Tiapco from StartUp Village led a session on the advantages of a growth mindset through digitalization. At the same time, Mr. Angel Feliciano of Prosperna presented the SME playbook for leveraging eCommerce. Atty. Jacinto's session highlighted the streamlined processes, cost savings, and compliance improvements electronic signatures bring to small businesses.

Participants left with a deeper understanding of digital transformation's benefits and practical tools and strategies for implementing them in their businesses. This initiative is part of USAID SPEED's ongoing efforts to support the digital economy and empower Filipino SMEs in a rapidly evolving market.