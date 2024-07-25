Digital Health App Data is used for Award-winning study that demonstrates correlation between temperature and depression

Dr. Pip Clery of UCL Wins Prestigious Research Award for Study Conducted with data from juli AI-Powered App

Boston, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Pip Clery from University College London (UCL) has been awarded the 2024 Royal College of Psychiatrists International Congress poster prize in the Research category for her groundbreaking study on the impact of outdoor ambient temperature on mental health. The award-winning research, titled "The association between outdoor ambient temperature and depression and mania: an ecological momentary assessment study," was presented at the Congress held in June in Edinburgh, UK.

This pioneering study, based on data from the AI-powered mental health app, juli, utilized data from users with depression and bipolar disorder to explore the relationship between temperature changes and mental health symptoms. Dr. Clery and her team discovered that every degree increase in temperature correlated with a reduction in depressive symptoms and an increase in manic symptoms, even after accounting for other weather variables and personal characteristics.

The research marks a significant advancement as the first study to leverage geolocated weather data on a large scale to examine climate effects on mental health. The findings hold promise for the future of personalized mental health care and interventions, highlighting the potential of digital health tools like juli in understanding and managing mental health conditions.

Dr. Joseph F Hayes, Professor at UCL and Chief Medical Officer of juli said “The study's success is a testament to the power of technology and research collaboration. juli, an AI-driven app, supports individuals with chronic conditions, including mental health disorders, by offering personalized insights and interventions. The app's ability to integrate geolocated weather data with user-reported symptoms has opened new avenues for understanding the dynamic relationship between the environment and mental health.”

"We are thrilled to have contributed to Dr. Clery's award-winning research," said juli’s CEO Bettina Hein. "Our mission at juli is to empower individuals with actionable insights into their health, and this study exemplifies how innovative technology can drive impactful research and improve mental health outcomes."

As climate change continues to affect weather patterns globally, the implications of this study are far-reaching, offering a critical perspective on the intersection of environmental changes and mental health. The findings pave the way for future research and interventions that can mitigate the adverse effects of climate on mental health.

About juli:

juli is an AI-driven next-gen chronic condition management platform for multi-factorial and comorbid conditions, currently covering the most prevalent chronic conditions like diabetes, depression, asthma or migraine. Patients and their care teams that use juli can track their conditions easily. The app leverages advanced data analytics and geolocation technology to deliver real-time, actionable information tailored to each user's unique needs. Users understand triggers and get recommendations on how to get better or avoid the next episode. This empowers patients to take an active role in managing their condition and improving their outcomes, helping providers, health systems, insurers and employers lower costs. For more information visit https://www.juli.co/ .

