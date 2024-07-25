Thryv Makes Selling Power’s Annual 60 Best Companies to Sell for List for Seventh Consecutive Year

DALLAS, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv® (NASDAQ: THRY), the provider of the leading small business software platform, announced today that it has made Selling Power’s 60 Best Companies to Sell For list. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Thryv has earned a spot on the prestigious list.

“At Thryv we’re committed to helping small businesses modernize their operations and grow their business,” said Thryv Chief Revenue Officer Jim McCusker. “Our Business Advisors serve as dependable partners to the SMB community as they navigate today’s ultra-competitive environment. This recognition is a testament to our expertly trained sales staff, client success managers and evolving software offerings. We look forward to continued growth.”

Selling Power’s research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across five key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Commitment to fostering Diversity and Inclusion

AI incorporation into improving sales processes

Companies were ranked in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to revise and refine the approach each year. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from medium to enterprise.

"As companies are dealing with the AI revolution while facing an uncertain economy, recruiting and retaining the top sales talent is critical for success,” said Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. “The Best Companies to Sell For” have mastered the alignment of people, processes, and technologies and have created sales organizations that excel in hiring, onboarding, training, and compensation of their salespeople. What attracts salespeople to work for these leading organizations is their outstanding cultures, commitment to diversity, and steady support of the sales team by servant leadership and the introduction of process-improving technologies. All of this combined provides meaningful work environments offering unlimited opportunities to win."

The full list of the 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2024 is here.

