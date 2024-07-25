Independent Research Firm Names Strivacity Among Notable Vendors in Customer Identity and Access Management Report

New research by leading analyst firm includes 16 CIAM vendors

HERNDON, Va., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strivacity, a leading provider of customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, today announced that Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, has included Strivacity among notable vendors in The Customer Identity And Access Management Solutions Landscape, Q3 2024. The report provides an overview of 16 different CIAM vendors.

The report includes an independent analysis of the CIAM market. Topics covered include CIAM market definition, business value, market maturity, key market dynamics, top use cases and functionality by use case.

Strivacity was previously positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2022 .

“We are excited to be included in this thorough report on the customer identity and access management market,” said Keith Graham, Strivacity’s CEO and co-founder. “Since we started Strivacity, we’ve been relentlessly focused on making it easy for organizations to simplify and secure their customers’ sign-up and sign-in journeys. We believe our inclusion among notable vendors validates our vision for the industry and the modern SaaS-based platform that we’ve built specifically to address customer identity and access management.”

According to the report: “CIAM solutions are a good fit for organizations that need to provide user management and access policy enforcement services to large B2C and consumer populations and ensure digital delivery of services like banking and content streaming.”

The report defines three core CIAM use cases as (1) CIAM administration policy management; (2) customer onboarding; and (3) customer authentication and single sign-on

In addition, the report outlines eight additional extended use cases for CIAM including:

Reporting and auditing

B2B2C IAM support

Consent management

Reusable decentralized digital identity

Self-service and identity governance

External systems integration

Authorization



