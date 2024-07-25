Introducing: AVTECC – A skills-based Certification Model for the Advanced Vehicle Technician Workforce
AVTECC is a 501c3 organization founded to reimagine the way in which we prepare and certify technicians.”EAST MORICHES, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition (AVTECC), a new non-profit organization established to reimagine automotive and advanced transportation training and certification, was introduced at the 2024 North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) Conference.
Dave Macholz (https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-macholz-630b5b62/), automotive educator, doctoral student, and ECMC Foundation Fellow at Old Dominion University, introduced the founding of The International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition (AVTECC), during a keynote address at the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) Conference in Indianapolis, IN.
“AVTECC is a 501c3 organization founded to reimagine the way in which we prepare and certify technicians.” Said Macholz. “With advancements in technology such as EV’s and advanced driver assist systems, we need to be certain that technicians have the skills required to service, diagnose, and repair these vehicles. AVTECC will provide industry standards, program accreditation, and skills-based certification that provide technicians with a pathway to sustained career success”
AVTECC emerged in concept as a result of Macholz’s award-winning doctoral research on automotive technician certification as a student in the Workforce and Organizational Development Ph.D program at Old Dominion University. “Academic and industry research provide a framework for practice and help to create strong educational and workplace outcomes for students and technicians. Research based practice will be a core component of AVTECC’s mission.”
This fall AVTECC plans to release industry and program standards for electric vehicle instruction. “Our standards will provide an educational roadmap for EV instruction that spans from secondary and post-secondary career and technical transportation programs to OEM and aftermarket professional training providers” said Macholz. “These standards are essential to ensuring our workforce is prepared for these advanced technologies”.
AVTECC plans to introduce a skills-based certification model in 2025. “One element that has been missing from training and credentialing programs in our industry is the measurement of technician skills. Our organization believes that skills-based training and certification are the key to preparing highly-qualified technicians”.
Introducing: AVTECC