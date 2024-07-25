QIKQIK+ Revolutionizes Payment Solutions

Empowering Financial Freedom

TORONTO, CANADA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUREBANQA proudly introduces QIKQIK+, a groundbreaking payment platform that's changing the face of financial transactions. This innovative solution seamlessly integrates a comprehensive suite of payment services, providing a user-centric experience that's secure, efficient, and accessible to all.

Company Overview

QIKQIK+, powered by SUREBANQA, is a FINTRAC-licensed and authorized MSB based in Toronto, Canada. A forward-thinking Embedded Finance Payment Rails with Platform, Apps (User, Agent & Merchant), and API-as-a-Service to democratize financial inclusion particularly for Africans and the diaspora, including Afrodescendants. QIKQIK+ is seamless, secure, and simple, aimed at accommodating the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved. Our focus is on financial inclusion, user experience, robust security, and multi-currency support with low integration costs.

Business Value Proposition

• Seamless Payment Experience: QIKQIK+ prioritizes user-friendly transactions.

• Merchant Empowerment: Bypass traditional payment systems, reduce fees, and boost visibility.

• Software-Based POS: Transform mobile devices into secure payment terminals.

Strategic Goals

• Reduce Transaction Fees: Lower costs for merchants, improve profitability, and enhance customer retention.

• Enhance Customer Engagement: Increase interaction and conversion rates through efficient payment solutions.

• Foster Connections: Build meaningful relationships between users, merchants, and agents.

Target Audience

• Individuals: Seek transparent, cost-effective financial transactions.

• E-commerce Businesses: Need seamless online payment integration.

• Local Businesses: Boost foot traffic and achieve global visibility.

Strategic Timeline

• 2023: Upgrade to QIKQIK+, conduct comprehensive market analysis.

• 2024: Enhance online presence, customer engagement strategies, lead generation, platform optimization, and app development.

• 2025: Focus on customer base growth and risk management.

SWOT Analysis

• Strengths: Transparent, secure, and frictionless financial experiences.

• Weaknesses: Potential misunderstandings about the business model.

• Opportunities: Meeting the needs of the underbanked population.

• Threats: Regulatory changes, market volatility, and cybersecurity risks.

Statistics

• Sales Increase: 95% growth in sales.

• Repeat Orders: 90% repeat order rate.

• Customer Satisfaction: High levels of customer satisfaction, highlighting exceptional service.

Global Reach and Incorporations

QIKQIK+ has established incorporations in Canada, the US, Europe, the UK, Nigeria, and Cameroon. Depending on the method and platform used, payees may be ALEERRO, JIFFYMOBILE, CODEDCASH, etc. This expansive reach underscores QIKQIK+’s commitment to global financial inclusion and accessibility.

QIKQIK+ Modules

QIKQIK+ features a three-pronged approach, offering specialized modules for users, agents, and merchants:

• USER Module:

- WebApp: QIKQIK+ User (https://qikqik.plus/)

- Android App: QIKQIK+ User App (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=plus.qikqik.qikqikuser&pli=1)

• AGENT Module:

- WebApp: QIKQIK+ Agent (https://qikqik.plus/agent-info)

- Android App: QIKQIK+ Agent App (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=plus.qikqik.qikqikagent)

• MERCHANT Module:

- WebApp: QIKQIK+ Merchant (https://qikqik.plus/merchant-info)

- Android App: QIKQIK+ Merchant App (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=plus.qikqik.qikqikmerchant)

Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

Currently, in version 1.0, QIKQIK+ is undergoing continuous enhancements. Upcoming features include third-party addons, with DC Bank being the first

partner. The platform seeks funding to expand its offerings, such as Webstore and SoftPOS, aiming to create an omni-channel ecosystem.

Insights from the Team

Chigozie Chukwuemeka Ononiwu, Founder, President, and Chief Innovation Officer (CInO) Chigozie is a visionary leader driving innovation and positive change. As an ICT + Renewable Energy Engineer and Consultant, he empowers communities through technology and sustainable energy solutions. A trailblazer in his field, Chigozie is recognized for his excellence in renewable energy and serial entrepreneurship.

Camille Aubain Lagueu, Co-Founder of SUREBANQA "QIKQIK+ is more than a payment platform; it's a solution crafted to address the financial needs of underserved communities. We empower individuals and businesses, fostering economic growth and stability."

Bomono Heron, Senior Vice President of SUREBANQA "With QIKQIK+, we leverage cutting-edge technology to build a seamless and secure financial ecosystem. Our advanced API integration and modular design ensure we meet diverse user needs while maintaining high security and efficiency standards."

Commitment to Financial Inclusion

Financial inclusion remains a global challenge, with nearly 1.5 billion people in emerging economies lacking access to formal financial services. QIKQIK+ aims to bridge this gap by offering accessible, secure financial solutions to underserved populations, starting in North America (Canada & USA) and extending to other emerging markets.

About QIKQIK+ and SUREBANQA

QIKQIK+ is an innovative platform developed by SUREBANQA, aiming to revolutionize financial services by offering embedded finance solutions and secure remote commerce (SRC). SUREBANQA’s mission is to promote financial inclusion and provide accessible financial services to underserved communities, particularly focusing on Africa and its diaspora.

For more information, visit QIKQIK+ or contact us at info@qikqik.plus.

Media Contact:

Name: Camille Aubain Lagueu

Title: Co-Founder of SUREBANQA

Email: Camille.Lagueu@surebanqa.tech

Phone: +1 (514) 466-6728