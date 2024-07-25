Submit Release
Halfdolo, Top World Ranked HC Dom Call of Duty Player, Prepares for Black Ops 6 While Celebrating Major Milestones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halfdolo, a top world-ranked HC Domination Call of Duty player, continues to blaze trails in the esports world. As he prepares for the highly anticipated release of Black Ops 6, Halfdolo is being celebrated for his past remarkable achievements of being Top 10 in the U.S. in kills and Top 100 in the world in kills on Call of Duty.

In recognition of his extraordinary achievements, including surpassing 1 million kills in Call of Duty, Halfdolo has been interviewed on the emerald carpet at the Amare Magazine prestige issue event at Hotel Maya located in Long Beach, California. His journey and accomplishments have also garnered him the title of "Gamer of the Year," with an exclusive interview by Voyage KC Magazine.

Beyond his in-game prowess, Halfdolo is a passionate advocate for underrepresented groups in esports, including female gamers and Native American and Indigenous players. His dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion has made him a respected voice in the industry.

