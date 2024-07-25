Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2024 Results and Declaration of $0.11 Per Share Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported a GAAP net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $90.1 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, attributable to a non-cash, after-tax, goodwill impairment of $95.3 million. Excluding the impact of the goodwill impairment and other non-recurring transactions, adjusted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $5.6 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $7.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



“Goodwill impairment in no way affects our ongoing strategy or our ability to serve the banking needs of our clients,” said Craig L. Montanaro, President & Chief Executive Officer. “It also has no impact on our financial condition, robust liquidity position, or peer-leading regulatory capital ratios. This impairment simply reflects the impact of the current interest rate environment on bank stock prices, including our own.”

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported a GAAP net loss of $86.7 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $40.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, primarily attributable to the non-cash goodwill impairment mentioned above. Excluding the impact of the goodwill impairment and other non-recurring transactions, adjusted net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 was $28.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income of $50.6 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on August 26, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2024.

“Despite the challenging interest rate environment we have plenty of positive news to report this quarter,” Mr. Montanaro said. “The performance of our commercial real estate and multifamily portfolios continues to be outstanding, with non-performing assets having improved by $15.7 million, or 0.17% of assets, from June 30, 2023. Our deposit origination efforts, including those via our digital channel, have continued to gain traction with non interest-bearing deposits growing $12.3 million, or 2.1%, quarter-over-quarter. In addition, we now anticipate a net interest margin inflection in the near-term, as our retail time deposit portfolio has repriced above 4.00% and non-maturity deposit disintermediation has meaningfully slowed.”

Mr. Montanaro concluded by noting, “As described in greater detail later in this release, we fully charged-off a $3.3 million non-performing commercial & industrial lending relationship this quarter. We do not view this charge-off as a reflection of any broader weakness in our loan portfolio, but rather a borrower-specific event.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $7.68 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $158.5 million, or 2.0%, from March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $381.4 million, or 4.7%, from June 30, 2023.

Investment securities totaled $1.21 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $29.7 million, or 2.4%, from March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $165.6 million, or 12.1%, from June 30, 2023. The decrease for the year was largely driven by the sale of available-for-sale securities, which was part of the investment securities portfolio repositioning executed in December 2023.

Loans receivable totaled $5.73 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $25.5 million, or 0.4%, from March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $96.6 million, or 1.7%, from June 30, 2023. The decrease for the year was largely driven by multi-family and nonresidential mortgage loans.

Deposits were $5.16 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $50.9 million, or 1.0%, from March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $471.1 million, or 8.4%, from June 30, 2023. The decrease from March 31, 2024 was driven by a $40.1 million decline in interest bearing government deposits and a $36.1 million decline in retail certificates of deposits (“CDs”), partially offset by growth in non-interest bearing and consumer savings deposits. Excluding brokered CDs, deposits decreased $238.8 million, or 4.8%, from June 30, 2023, driven by a $177.9 million decline in retail CDs and a $105.2 million decline in consumer savings deposits, partially offset by growth in other deposit categories.

Borrowings were $1.71 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $12.4 million, or 0.7%, from March 31, 2024 and an increase of $203.0 million, or 13.5%, from June 30, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity of $1.82 billion, of which $1.44 billion was immediately accessible via in-place collateral and $381.4 million represented the market value of unpledged securities.

Goodwill was $113.5 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $97.4 million, or 46.2%, from March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023. The Company recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment, as noted above.



Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin contracted five basis points to 1.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and 40 basis points to 1.94% for the year ended June 30, 2024. The decreases for the quarter and the year were driven by increases in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, increases in the average balances of interest-bearing borrowings and decreases in the average balances of interest-earning assets, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets and decreases in the average balances of interest-bearing deposits.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net interest income decreased $1.0 million to $33.3 million from $34.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $612,000 and $734,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $366,000 and $61,000.

For the year ended June 30, 2024, net interest income decreased $33.3 million to $142.6 million from $175.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2023. Included in net interest income for the years ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $2.6 million and $5.3 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $879,000 and $895,000.

Non-Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income increased $1.6 million to income of $5.8 million from income of $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 included a contract renewal bonus of $750,000 related to a licensing agreement with a third-party vendor. Included in other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was an $884,000 non-recurring loss attributable to the sale of three related nonperforming commercial real estate loans held-for-sale. No such losses were recorded during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Income from BOLI increased $170,000 to $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 from $3.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. BOLI income included a total of $1.1 million in non-recurring payments on two life insurance policies in the current period, partially offset by a $392,000 non-recurring exchange charge related to the December 2023 BOLI restructure. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, BOLI income included a $631,000 non-recurring payment on one life insurance policy.

For the year ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income decreased $4.7 million to a loss of $2.0 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a pre-tax loss of $18.1 million related to the investment securities portfolio repositioning executed during December 2023 compared to a pre-tax loss of $15.2 million on the sale of securities in the prior year period. Included in other income for the year ended June 30, 2023 was a nonrecurring gain of $2.9 million attributable to the sale of a former branch location. No such gains were recorded during the year ended June 30, 2024.



Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expense increased $97.5 million, or 335.5%, to $126.6 million from $29.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment recognized in the current quarter. Excluding the goodwill impairment, adjusted non-interest expense increased $122,000, or 0.4%, to $29.2 million from $29.1 million in the prior quarter, driven primarily by a nonrecurring increase in post-retirement benefits expense.

For the year ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expense increased $91.4 million, or 73.9%, to $215.2 million from $123.8 million for the year ended June 30, 2023, driven by non-cash goodwill impairment, as noted above. Excluding the goodwill impairment, adjusted non-interest expense decreased $4.4 million, or 3.6%, to $117.8 million from $122.2 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in salary and employee benefits expenses, occupancy, advertising and other expenses, which resulted from a continued execution of the company-wide operating efficiency initiative previously announced in December 2022.

Salaries and employee benefits decreased $6.4 million, or 8.4%, for the year ended June 30, 2024 reflecting lower average headcount and a decrease in incentive payments tied to origination volume, partially offset by annual merit increases. Included in salaries and employee benefits for the year ended June 30, 2023 was $757,000 of severance expense from a workforce realignment.

For the year ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded $800,000 in branch consolidation expense, of which $250,000 was recorded in occupancy expense and $550,000 was recorded in other expense. No such expenses were recorded during the year ended June 30, 2024.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was reduced by $917,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to an expense of $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in income tax expense for the quarter was mainly attributable to a partial reversal of the deferred tax liability associated with the goodwill impairment, as discussed above.

Income tax expense totaled $5.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 compared to $11.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in income tax expense was due to lower pre-tax income, partially offset by $5.7 million of tax expense related to the surrender of BOLI policies during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing assets increased $336,000 to $39.9 million, or 0.52% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, from $39.5 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. The balance of non-performing assets was $55.6 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at June 30, 2023. The decrease from June 30, 2023 was primarily driven by the January 2024 sales of three related non-performing commercial real estate loans held-for-sale and the Company’s sole Other Real Estate Owned asset.

Net charge-offs totaled $3.5 million, or 0.25% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $286,000, or 0.02% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the year ended June 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $10.0 million, or 0.17% of average loans, compared to $810,000, or 0.01% of average loans, for the year ended June 30, 2023.

The charge-offs recorded during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were primarily driven by a $3.3 million non-performing commercial and industrial loan relationship with a masonry and concrete business (the “borrower”). This relationship was originated in 2021 and is secured by the borrower’s business assets and receivables, as well as the personal guarantee of the principal. The borrower had made consistent and timely payments on these loans until recently, when the business ceased operations due to operating losses and litigation. The Company is currently pursuing all available remedies against the borrower and guarantor.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.5 million, compared to $349,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by the charge-offs described above. For the years ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.2 million and $2.5 million, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $44.9 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, unchanged from March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $3.8 million from $48.7 million, or 0.83% of total loans, at June 30, 2023. The decrease in the ACL from June 30, 2023 was largely attributable to a reduction in reserves for individually evaluated loans, resulting from the charge-offs noted above.



Capital

At June 30, 2024 the Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 8.43% while the Company's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio increased to 14.79%. All of the Company's capital ratios remained strong and were significantly in excess of regulatory well-capitalized standards.

At June 30, 2024, book value per share totaled $11.70 while tangible book value per share totaled $9.90.

At June 30, 2024, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $93.0 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $29.6 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $11.7 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.



This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q4 2024 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,864 $ 71,027 $ (7,163 ) -10.1 % Securities available for sale 1,072,833 1,098,655 (25,822 ) -2.4 % Securities held to maturity 135,742 139,643 (3,901 ) -2.8 % Loans held-for-sale 6,036 4,117 1,919 46.6 % Loans receivable 5,732,787 5,758,336 (25,549 ) -0.4 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,939 ) (44,930 ) 9 — % Net loans receivable 5,687,848 5,713,406 (25,558 ) -0.4 % Premises and equipment 44,940 45,053 (113 ) -0.3 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 80,300 81,347 (1,047 ) -1.3 % Accrued interest receivable 29,521 31,065 (1,544 ) -5.0 % Goodwill 113,525 210,895 (97,370 ) -46.2 % Core deposit intangible 1,931 2,057 (126 ) -6.1 % Bank owned life insurance 297,874 296,493 1,381 0.5 % Deferred income taxes, net 50,339 47,225 3,114 6.6 % Other assets 98,708 100,989 (2,281 ) -2.3 % Total assets $ 7,683,461 $ 7,841,972 $ (158,511 ) -2.0 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 598,366 $ 586,089 $ 12,277 2.1 % Interest-bearing 4,559,757 4,622,961 (63,204 ) -1.4 % Total deposits 5,158,123 5,209,050 (50,927 ) -1.0 % Borrowings 1,709,789 1,722,178 (12,389 ) -0.7 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 17,409 17,387 22 0.1 % Other liabilities 44,569 44,279 290 0.7 % Total liabilities 6,929,890 6,992,894 (63,004 ) -0.9 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 644 644 — — % Paid-in capital 493,680 493,187 493 0.1 % Retained earnings 343,326 440,308 (96,982 ) -22.0 % Unearned ESOP shares (20,916 ) (21,402 ) 486 2.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (63,163 ) (63,659 ) 496 0.8 % Total stockholders' equity 753,571 849,078 (95,507 ) -11.2 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,683,461 $ 7,841,972 $ (158,511 ) -2.0 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 9.81 % 10.83 % -1.02 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.43 % 8.34 % 0.09 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,434 64,437 (3 ) — % Book value per share $ 11.70 $ 13.18 $ (1.48 ) -11.2 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.90 $ 9.87 $ 0.03 0.3 %

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Interest income Loans $ 65,819 $ 64,035 $ 1,784 2.8 % Taxable investment securities 14,802 15,490 (688 ) -4.4 % Tax-exempt investment securities 80 85 (5 ) -5.9 % Other interest-earning assets 2,289 2,475 (186 ) -7.5 % Total interest income 82,990 82,085 905 1.1 % Interest expense Deposits 32,187 32,320 (133 ) -0.4 % Borrowings 17,527 15,446 2,081 13.5 % Total interest expense 49,714 47,766 1,948 4.1 % Net interest income 33,276 34,319 (1,043 ) -3.0 % Provision for credit losses 3,527 349 3,178 910.6 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 29,749 33,970 (4,221 ) -12.4 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 580 657 (77 ) -11.7 % Gain (loss) on sale of loans 111 (712 ) 823 -115.6 % Income from bank owned life insurance 3,209 3,039 170 5.6 % Electronic banking fees and charges 1,130 464 666 143.5 % Other income 776 755 21 2.8 % Total non-interest income 5,806 4,203 1,603 -38.1 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,266 16,911 355 2.1 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,738 2,863 (125 ) -4.4 % Equipment and systems 3,785 3,823 (38 ) -1.0 % Advertising and marketing 480 387 93 24.0 % Federal deposit insurance premium 1,532 1,429 103 7.2 % Directors' compensation 360 360 — — % Goodwill impairment 97,370 — 97,370 — % Other expense 3,020 3,286 (266 ) -8.1 % Total non-interest expense 126,551 29,059 97,492 335.5 % (Loss) income before income taxes (90,996 ) 9,114 (100,110 ) 1098.4 % Income taxes (917 ) 1,717 (2,634 ) -153.4 % Net (loss) income $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397 $ (97,476 ) 1317.8 % Net (loss) income per common share (EPS) Basic $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12 $ (1.57 ) Diluted $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12 $ (1.57 ) Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ — Cash dividends declared $ 6,903 $ 6,844 $ 59 Dividend payout ratio -7.7 % 92.5 % -100.2 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,254 62,205 49 Diluted 62,254 62,211 43

Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,743,008 $ 5,752,477 $ (9,469 ) -0.2 % Taxable investment securities 1,343,541 1,382,064 (38,523 ) -2.8 % Tax-exempt investment securities 13,737 14,614 (877 ) -6.0 % Other interest-earning assets 128,257 125,155 3,102 2.5 % Total interest-earning assets 7,228,543 7,274,310 (45,767 ) -0.6 % Non-interest-earning assets 466,537 577,411 (110,874 ) -19.2 % Total assets $ 7,695,080 $ 7,851,721 $ (156,641 ) -2.0 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,310,521 $ 2,378,831 $ (68,310 ) -2.9 % Savings 631,622 635,226 (3,604 ) -0.6 % Certificates of deposit 1,613,798 1,705,513 (91,715 ) -5.4 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,555,941 4,719,570 (163,629 ) -3.5 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,507,192 1,428,801 78,391 5.5 % Other borrowings 228,461 210,989 17,472 8.3 % Total borrowings 1,735,653 1,639,790 95,863 5.8 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,291,594 6,359,360 (67,766 ) -1.1 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 589,438 581,870 7,568 1.3 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 62,978 65,709 (2,731 ) -4.2 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 652,416 647,579 4,837 0.7 % Total liabilities 6,944,010 7,006,939 (62,929 ) -0.9 % Stockholders' equity 751,070 844,782 (93,712 ) -11.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,695,080 $ 7,851,721 $ (156,641 ) -2.0 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 114.89 % 114.39 % 0.50 % 0.4 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.58 % 4.45 % 0.13 % Taxable investment securities 4.41 % 4.48 % -0.07 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.32 % 2.32 % — % Other interest-earning assets 7.14 % 7.91 % -0.77 % Total interest-earning assets 4.59 % 4.51 % 0.08 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 3.06 % 3.08 % -0.02 % Savings 0.63 % 0.46 % 0.17 % Certificates of deposit 3.35 % 3.11 % 0.24 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.83 % 2.74 % 0.09 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.86 % 3.55 % 0.31 % Other borrowings 5.24 % 5.22 % 0.02 % Total borrowings 4.04 % 3.77 % 0.27 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.16 % 3.00 % 0.16 % Interest rate spread (2) 1.43 % 1.51 % -0.08 % Net interest margin (3) 1.84 % 1.89 % -0.05 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.30 % 0.21 % 0.09 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 6.58 % 1.48 % 5.10 % Efficiency ratio (4) 323.81 % 75.43 % 248.38 % Return on average assets (annualized) -4.68 % 0.38 % -5.06 % Return on average equity (annualized) -47.97 % 3.50 % -51.47 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) -56.69 % 4.68 % -61.37 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,864 $ 70,515 $ (6,651 ) -9.4 % Securities available for sale 1,072,833 1,227,729 (154,896 ) -12.6 % Securities held to maturity 135,742 146,465 (10,723 ) -7.3 % Loans held-for-sale 6,036 9,591 (3,555 ) -37.1 % Loans receivable 5,732,787 5,829,421 (96,634 ) -1.7 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,939 ) (48,734 ) (3,795 ) -7.8 % Net loans receivable 5,687,848 5,780,687 (92,839 ) -1.6 % Premises and equipment 44,940 48,309 (3,369 ) -7.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 80,300 71,734 8,566 11.9 % Accrued interest receivable 29,521 28,133 1,388 4.9 % Goodwill 113,525 210,895 (97,370 ) -46.2 % Core deposit intangible 1,931 2,457 (526 ) -21.4 % Bank owned life insurance 297,874 292,825 5,049 1.7 % Deferred income tax assets, net 50,339 51,973 (1,634 ) -3.1 % Other real estate owned — 12,956 (12,956 ) -100.0 % Other assets 98,708 110,546 (11,838 ) -10.7 % Total assets $ 7,683,461 $ 8,064,815 $ (381,354 ) -4.7 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 598,366 $ 609,999 $ (11,633 ) -1.9 % Interest-bearing 4,559,757 5,019,184 (459,427 ) -9.2 % Total deposits 5,158,123 5,629,183 (471,060 ) -8.4 % Borrowings 1,709,789 1,506,812 202,977 13.5 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 17,409 18,338 (929 ) (5.1)% Other liabilities 44,569 41,198 3,371 8.2 % Total liabilities 6,929,890 7,195,531 (265,641 ) (3.7)% Stockholders' Equity Common stock 644 659 (15 ) -2.3 % Paid-in capital 493,680 503,332 (9,652 ) -1.9 % Retained earnings 343,326 457,611 (114,285 ) -25.0 % Unearned ESOP shares (20,916 ) (22,862 ) 1,946 -8.5 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (63,163 ) (69,456 ) 6,293 -9.1 % Total stockholders' equity 753,571 869,284 (115,713 ) -13.3 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,683,461 $ 8,064,815 $ (381,354 ) -4.7 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 9.81 % 10.78 % -0.97 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.43 % 8.35 % 0.08 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,434 65,864 (1,430 ) -2.2 % Book value per share $ 11.70 $ 13.20 $ (1.50 ) -11.4 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.90 $ 9.96 $ (0.06 ) -0.6 %

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Year Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. (Unaudited) (Audited) Interest income Loans $ 256,007 $ 233,147 $ 22,860 9.8 % Taxable investment securities 63,313 54,855 8,458 15.4 % Tax-exempt investment securities 336 694 (358 ) -51.6 % Other interest-earning assets 9,212 5,028 4,184 83.2 % Total interest income 328,868 293,724 35,144 12.0 % Interest expense Deposits 122,414 78,163 44,251 56.6 % Borrowings 63,860 39,696 24,164 60.9 % Total interest expense 186,274 117,859 68,415 58.0 % Net interest income 142,594 175,865 (33,271 ) -18.9 % Provision for credit losses 6,226 2,486 3,740 150.4 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 136,368 173,379 (37,011 ) -21.3 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 2,609 3,106 (497 ) -16.0 % Loss on sale and call of securities (18,135 ) (15,227 ) (2,908 ) 19.1 % Loss on sale of loans (282 ) (1,645 ) 1,363 -82.9 % Loss on sale of real estate owned (974 ) (139 ) (835 ) 600.7 % Income from bank owned life insurance 9,076 8,645 431 5.0 % Electronic banking fees and charges 2,357 1,759 598 34.0 % Other income 3,356 6,252 (2,896 ) -46.3 % Total non-interest income (1,993 ) 2,751 (4,744 ) -172.4 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 69,220 75,589 (6,369 ) -8.4 % Net occupancy expense of premises 11,033 12,036 (1,003 ) -8.3 % Equipment and systems 15,223 14,577 646 4.4 % Advertising and marketing 1,396 2,122 (726 ) -34.2 % Federal deposit insurance premium 5,980 5,133 847 16.5 % Directors' compensation 1,506 1,364 142 10.4 % Goodwill impairment 97,370 — 97,370 — % Other expense 13,423 12,930 493 3.8 % Total non-interest expense 215,151 123,751 91,400 73.9 % (Loss) income before income taxes (80,776 ) 52,379 (133,155 ) -254.2 % Income taxes 5,891 11,568 (5,677 ) -49.1 % Net (loss) income $ (86,667 ) $ 40,811 $ (127,478 ) -312.4 % Net (loss) income per common share (EPS) Basic $ (1.39 ) $ 0.63 $ (2.02 ) Diluted $ (1.39 ) $ 0.63 $ (2.02 ) Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ — Cash dividends declared $ 27,618 $ 28,651 $ (1,033 ) Dividend payout ratio (31.9)% 70.2 % (102.1)% Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,444 64,804 (2,360 ) Diluted 62,444 64,804 (2,360 )

Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

Year Ended (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,752,496 $ 5,827,123 $ (74,627 ) -1.3 % Taxable investment securities 1,438,200 1,532,961 (94,761 ) -6.2 % Tax-exempt investment securities 14,718 30,332 (15,614 ) -51.5 % Other interest-earning assets 131,019 115,390 15,629 13.5 % Total interest-earning assets 7,336,433 7,505,806 (169,373 ) -2.3 % Non-interest-earning assets 541,859 563,131 (21,272 ) -3.8 % Total assets $ 7,878,292 $ 8,068,937 $ (190,645 ) -2.4 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,308,893 $ 2,349,802 $ (40,909 ) -1.7 % Savings 662,981 896,651 (233,670 ) -26.1 % Certificates of deposit 1,778,682 2,083,864 (305,182 ) -14.6 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,750,556 5,330,317 (579,761 ) -10.9 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 1,458,941 1,101,658 357,283 32.4 % Other borrowings 184,768 57,468 127,300 221.5 % Total borrowings 1,643,709 1,159,126 484,583 41.8 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,394,265 6,489,443 (95,178 ) -1.5 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 595,266 644,543 (49,277 ) -7.6 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 64,444 59,593 4,851 8.1 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 659,710 704,136 (44,426 ) -6.3 % Total liabilities 7,053,975 7,193,579 (139,604 ) -1.9 % Stockholders' equity 824,317 875,358 (51,041 ) -5.8 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,878,292 $ 8,068,937 $ (190,645 ) -2.4 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 114.73 % 115.66 % (0.93)% -0.8 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited)

Year Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Variance

or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.45 % 4.00 % 0.45 % Taxable investment securities 4.40 % 3.58 % 0.82 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.28 % 2.29 % -0.01 % Other interest-earning assets 7.03 % 4.36 % 2.67 % Total interest-earning assets 4.48 % 3.91 % 0.57 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.91 % 1.73 % 1.18 % Savings 0.50 % 0.37 % 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 2.92 % 1.64 % 1.28 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.58 % 1.47 % 1.11 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 3.70 % 3.43 % 0.27 % Other borrowings 5.36 % 3.41 % 1.95 % Total borrowings 3.89 % 3.42 % 0.47 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.91 % 1.82 % 1.09 % Interest rate spread (2) 1.57 % 2.09 % -0.52 % Net interest margin (3) 1.94 % 2.34 % -0.40 % Non-interest income to average assets (0.03)% 0.03 % -0.06 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.73 % 1.53 % 1.20 % Efficiency ratio (4) 153.02 % 69.28 % 83.74 % Return on average assets (1.10)% 0.51 % -1.61 % Return on average equity (10.51)% 4.66 % -15.17 % Return on average tangible equity (5) (13.64)% 6.17 % -19.81 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,864 $ 71,027 $ 73,860 $ 57,219 $ 70,515 Securities available for sale 1,072,833 1,098,655 1,144,175 1,215,633 1,227,729 Securities held to maturity 135,742 139,643 141,959 143,730 146,465 Loans held-for-sale 6,036 4,117 14,030 3,934 9,591 Loans receivable 5,732,787 5,758,336 5,745,629 5,736,049 5,829,421 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,939 ) (44,930 ) (44,867 ) (46,872 ) (48,734 ) Net loans receivable 5,687,848 5,713,406 5,700,762 5,689,177 5,780,687 Premises and equipment 44,940 45,053 45,928 46,868 48,309 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 80,300 81,347 83,372 81,509 71,734 Accrued interest receivable 29,521 31,065 30,258 29,766 28,133 Goodwill 113,525 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 1,931 2,057 2,189 2,323 2,457 Bank owned life insurance 297,874 296,493 256,064 294,491 292,825 Deferred income taxes, net 50,339 47,225 46,116 56,500 51,973 Other real estate owned — — 11,982 12,956 12,956 Other assets 98,708 100,989 136,242 129,865 110,546 Total assets $ 7,683,461 $ 7,841,972 $ 7,897,832 $ 7,974,866 $ 8,064,815 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 598,366 $ 586,089 $ 584,130 $ 595,141 $ 609,999 Interest-bearing 4,559,757 4,622,961 4,735,500 4,839,027 5,019,184 Total deposits 5,158,123 5,209,050 5,319,630 5,434,168 5,629,183 Borrowings 1,709,789 1,722,178 1,667,055 1,626,933 1,506,812 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 17,409 17,387 16,742 16,907 18,338 Other liabilities 44,569 44,279 46,427 47,324 41,198 Total liabilities 6,929,890 6,992,894 7,049,854 7,125,332 7,195,531 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 644 644 645 652 659 Paid-in capital 493,680 493,187 493,297 497,269 503,332 Retained earnings 343,326 440,308 439,755 460,464 457,611 Unearned ESOP shares (20,916 ) (21,402 ) (21,889 ) (22,375 ) (22,862 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (63,163 ) (63,659 ) (63,830 ) (86,476 ) (69,456 ) Total stockholders' equity 753,571 849,078 847,978 849,534 869,284 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,683,461 $ 7,841,972 $ 7,897,832 $ 7,974,866 $ 8,064,815 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 9.81 % 10.83 % 10.74 % 10.65 % 10.78 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.43 % 8.34 % 8.26 % 8.20 % 8.35 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,434 64,437 64,445 65,132 65,864 Book value per share $ 11.70 $ 13.18 $ 13.16 $ 13.04 $ 13.20 Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.90 $ 9.87 $ 9.85 $ 9.77 $ 9.96

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage $ 2,645,851 $ 2,645,195 $ 2,651,274 $ 2,699,151 $ 2,761,775 Nonresidential mortgage 948,075 965,539 947,287 946,801 968,574 Commercial business 142,747 147,326 144,134 149,229 146,861 Construction 209,237 229,457 221,933 230,703 226,609 Total commercial loans 3,945,910 3,987,517 3,964,628 4,025,884 4,103,819 One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,756,051 1,741,644 1,746,065 1,689,051 1,700,559 Consumer loans: Home equity loans 44,104 42,731 43,517 42,896 43,549 Other consumer 2,685 3,198 2,728 2,644 2,549 Total consumer loans 46,789 45,929 46,245 45,540 46,098 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,748,750 5,775,090 5,756,938 5,760,475 5,850,476 Unaccreted yield adjustments (15,963 ) (16,754 ) (11,309 ) (24,426 ) (21,055 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,732,787 5,758,336 5,745,629 5,736,049 5,829,421 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,939 ) (44,930 ) (44,867 ) (46,872 ) (48,734 ) Net loans receivable $ 5,687,848 $ 5,713,406 $ 5,700,762 $ 5,689,177 $ 5,780,687 Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans 39,882 39,546 28,089 37,912 42,627 Total nonperforming loans 39,882 39,546 28,089 37,912 42,627 Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale — — 9,700 — — Other real estate owned — — 11,982 12,956 12,956 Total nonperforming assets $ 39,882 $ 39,546 $ 49,771 $ 50,868 $ 55,583 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.70 % 0.69 % 0.49 % 0.66 % 0.73 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.52 % 0.50 % 0.63 % 0.64 % 0.69 % Classified loans $ 118,700 $ 115,772 $ 94,676 $ 98,616 $ 93,526 Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.81 % 0.83 % ACL to nonperforming loans 112.68 % 113.61 % 159.73 % 123.63 % 114.33 % Net charge-offs $ 3,518 $ 286 $ 4,110 $ 2,107 $ 82 Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.25 % 0.02 % 0.29 % 0.15 % 0.01 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Funding composition: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 598,367 $ 586,089 $ 584,130 $ 595,141 $ 609,999 Interest-bearing demand 2,308,915 2,349,032 2,347,262 2,236,573 2,252,912 Savings 643,481 630,456 646,182 689,163 748,721 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,199,127 1,235,261 1,283,676 1,300,382 1,377,028 Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service) 408,234 408,212 458,380 612,909 640,523 Interest-bearing deposits 4,559,757 4,622,961 4,735,500 4,839,027 5,019,184 Total deposits 5,158,124 5,209,050 5,319,630 5,434,168 5,629,183 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,534,789 1,457,178 1,432,055 1,456,933 1,281,812 Overnight borrowings 175,000 265,000 235,000 170,000 225,000 Total borrowings 1,709,789 1,722,178 1,667,055 1,626,933 1,506,812 Total funding $ 6,867,913 $ 6,931,228 $ 6,986,685 $ 7,061,101 $ 7,135,995 Loans as a % of deposits 110.4 % 109.8 % 107.4 % 104.8 % 102.9 % Deposits as a % of total funding 75.1 % 75.2 % 76.1 % 77.0 % 78.9 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 24.9 % 24.8 % 23.9 % 23.0 % 21.1 % Uninsured deposits: Uninsured deposits (reported)(1) $ 1,772,623 $ 1,760,740 $ 1,813,122 $ 1,734,288 $ 1,771,416 Uninsured deposits (adjusted)(2) $ 764,447 $ 718,026 $ 694,510 $ 683,265 $ 710,377

_________________________

(1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank. (2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Interest income Loans $ 65,819 $ 64,035 $ 63,384 $ 62,769 $ 62,044 Taxable investment securities 14,802 15,490 16,756 16,265 15,736 Tax-exempt investment securities 80 85 84 87 91 Other interest-earning assets 2,289 2,475 2,401 2,047 1,821 Total interest income 82,990 82,085 82,625 81,168 79,692 Interest expense Deposits 32,187 32,320 30,340 27,567 26,226 Borrowings 17,527 15,446 16,446 14,441 13,286 Total interest expense 49,714 47,766 46,786 42,008 39,512 Net interest income 33,276 34,319 35,839 39,160 40,180 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 3,527 349 2,105 245 (306 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 29,749 33,970 33,734 38,915 40,486 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 580 657 624 748 699 Loss on sale and call of securities — — (18,135 ) — — Gain (loss) on sale of loans 111 (712 ) 104 215 199 Loss on sale of other real estate owned — — (974 ) — (139 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 3,209 3,039 1,162 1,666 1,605 Electronic banking fees and charges 1,130 464 396 367 399 Other income 776 755 811 1,014 903 Total non-interest income 5,806 4,203 (16,012 ) 4,010 3,666 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,266 16,911 17,282 17,761 17,315 Net occupancy expense of premises 2,738 2,863 2,674 2,758 2,862 Equipment and systems 3,785 3,823 3,814 3,801 3,511 Advertising and marketing 480 387 301 228 231 Federal deposit insurance premium 1,532 1,429 1,495 1,524 1,455 Directors' compensation 360 360 393 393 345 Goodwill impairment 97,370 — — — — Other expense 3,020 3,286 3,808 3,309 3,042 Total non-interest expense 126,551 29,059 29,767 29,774 28,761 (Loss) income before income taxes (90,996 ) 9,114 (12,045 ) 13,151 15,391 Income taxes (917 ) 1,717 1,782 3,309 3,378 Net (loss) income $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397 $ (13,827 ) $ 9,842 $ 12,013 Net (loss) income per common share (EPS) Basic $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 Diluted $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Cash dividends declared $ 6,903 $ 6,844 $ 6,882 $ 6,989 $ 7,007 Dividend payout ratio -7.7 % 92.5 % -49.8 % 71.0 % 58.3 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,254 62,205 62,299 63,014 63,667 Diluted 62,254 62,211 62,299 63,061 63,667

Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,743,008 $ 5,752,477 $ 5,726,321 $ 5,788,074 $ 5,932,541 Taxable investment securities 1,343,541 1,382,064 1,509,165 1,516,393 1,529,582 Tax-exempt investment securities 13,737 14,614 15,025 15,483 16,346 Other interest-earning assets 128,257 125,155 139,740 130,829 128,158 Total interest-earning assets 7,228,543 7,274,310 7,390,251 7,450,779 7,606,627 Non-interest-earning assets 466,537 577,411 554,335 568,723 556,962 Total assets $ 7,695,080 $ 7,851,721 $ 7,944,586 $ 8,019,502 $ 8,163,589 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,310,521 $ 2,378,831 $ 2,301,169 $ 2,245,831 $ 2,321,120 Savings 631,622 635,226 664,926 719,508 774,854 Certificates of deposit 1,613,798 1,705,513 1,824,316 1,968,512 2,057,818 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,555,941 4,719,570 4,790,411 4,933,851 5,153,792 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,507,192 1,428,801 1,513,497 1,386,473 1,374,316 Other borrowings 228,461 210,989 142,283 158,098 100,055 Total borrowings 1,735,653 1,639,790 1,655,780 1,544,571 1,474,371 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,291,594 6,359,360 6,446,191 6,478,422 6,628,163 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 589,438 581,870 597,294 612,251 608,765 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 62,978 65,709 62,387 66,701 64,970 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 652,416 647,579 659,681 678,952 673,735 Total liabilities 6,944,010 7,006,939 7,105,872 7,157,374 7,301,898 Stockholders' equity 751,070 844,782 838,714 862,128 861,691 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,695,080 $ 7,851,721 $ 7,944,586 $ 8,019,502 $ 8,163,589 Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 114.89 % 114.39 % 114.65 % 115.01 % 114.76 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.58 % 4.45 % 4.43 % 4.34 % 4.18 % Taxable investment securities 4.41 % 4.48 % 4.44 % 4.29 % 4.12 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.32 % 2.32 % 2.25 % 2.25 % 2.23 % Other interest-earning assets 7.14 % 7.91 % 6.87 % 6.26 % 5.68 % Total interest-earning assets 4.59 % 4.51 % 4.47 % 4.36 % 4.19 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 3.06 % 3.08 % 2.91 % 2.58 % 2.38 % Savings 0.63 % 0.46 % 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.48 % Certificates of deposit 3.35 % 3.11 % 2.82 % 2.49 % 2.24 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.83 % 2.74 % 2.53 % 2.23 % 2.04 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.86 % 3.55 % 3.82 % 3.54 % 3.51 % Other borrowings 5.24 % 5.22 % 5.65 % 5.46 % 4.89 % Total borrowings 4.04 % 3.77 % 3.97 % 3.74 % 3.60 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.16 % 3.00 % 2.90 % 2.59 % 2.38 % Interest rate spread (2) 1.43 % 1.51 % 1.57 % 1.77 % 1.81 % Net interest margin (3) 1.84 % 1.89 % 1.94 % 2.10 % 2.11 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.30 % 0.21 % -0.81 % 0.20 % 0.18 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 6.58 % 1.48 % 1.50 % 1.49 % 1.41 % Efficiency ratio (4) 323.81 % 75.43 % 150.13 % 68.97 % 65.60 % Return on average assets (annualized) -4.68 % 0.38 % -0.70 % 0.49 % 0.59 % Return on average equity (annualized) -47.97 % 3.50 % -6.59 % 4.57 % 5.58 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) -56.69 % 4.68 % -8.84 % 6.07 % 7.41 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Adjusted net income: Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397 $ (13,827 ) $ 9,842 $ 12,013 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Net effect of sale and call of securities — — 12,876 — — Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure 392 — 6,286 — — Goodwill impairment 95,283 — — — — Adjusted net income $ 5,596 $ 7,397 $ 5,335 $ 9,842 $ 12,013 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397 $ (13,827 ) $ 9,842 $ 12,013 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes (917 ) 1,717 1,782 3,309 3,378 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 3,527 349 2,105 245 (306 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ (87,469 ) $ 9,463 $ (9,940 ) $ 13,396 $ 15,085 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 62,254 62,205 62,299 63,014 63,667 Weighted average common shares - diluted 62,330 62,211 62,367 63,061 63,667 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.16 $ 0.19 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.16 $ 0.19 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic

(non-GAAP) $ (1.41 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.24 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted

(non-GAAP) $ (1.41 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.24 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,695,080 $ 7,851,721 $ 7,944,586 $ 8,019,502 $ 8,163,589 Return on average assets (GAAP) -4.68 % 0.38 % -0.70 % 0.49 % 0.59 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.29 % 0.38 % 0.27 % 0.49 % 0.59 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 751,070 $ 844,782 $ 838,714 $ 862,128 $ 861,691 Return on average equity (GAAP) -47.97 % 3.50 % -6.59 % 4.57 % 5.58 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 2.98 % 3.50 % 2.54 % 4.57 % 5.58 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 751,070 $ 844,782 $ 838,714 $ 862,128 $ 861,691 Less: average goodwill (113,525 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (2,006 ) (2,138 ) (2,277 ) (2,411 ) (2,544 ) Total average tangible equity $ 635,539 $ 631,749 $ 625,542 $ 648,822 $ 648,252 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) -56.69 % 4.68 % -8.84 % 6.07 % 7.41 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 3.52 % 4.68 % 3.41 % 6.07 % 7.41 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 126,551 $ 29,059 $ 29,767 $ 29,774 $ 28,761 Non-recurring transactions: Goodwill impairment (97,370 ) — — — — Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,181 $ 29,059 $ 29,767 $ 29,774 $ 28,761 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 6.58 % 1.48 % 1.50 % 1.49 % 1.41 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.52 % 1.48 % 1.50 % 1.49 % 1.41 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,181 $ 29,059 $ 29,767 $ 29,774 $ 28,761 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 33,276 $ 34,319 $ 35,839 $ 39,160 $ 40,180 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 5,806 4,203 (16,012 ) 4,010 3,666 Non-recurring transactions: Net effect of sale and call of securities — — 18,135 — — Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure 392 — 573 — — Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 39,474 $ 38,522 $ 38,535 $ 43,170 $ 43,846 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 323.81 % 75.43 % 150.13 % 68.97 % 65.60 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 73.92 % 75.43 % 77.25 % 68.97 % 65.60 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Year Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Adjusted net income: Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (86,667 ) $ 40,811 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges — 568 Net effect of sale and call of securities 12,876 10,811 Net effect of sale of other assets — (2,081 ) Severance expense from workforce realignment — 538 Net effect of bank-owned life insurance contract restructure 6,678 — Goodwill impairment 95,283 — Adjusted net income $ 28,170 $ 50,647 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net (loss) income (GAAP) (86,667 ) 40,811 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes $ 5,891 $ 11,568 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 6,226 2,486 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (74,550 ) 54,865 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 62,444 64,804 Weighted average common shares - diluted 62,444 64,804 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ (1.39 ) $ 0.63 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ (1.39 ) $ 0.63 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.45 $ 0.78 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.45 $ 0.78 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ (1.19 ) $ 0.85 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ (1.19 ) $ 0.85 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,878,292 $ 8,068,937 Return on average assets (GAAP) -1.10 % 0.51 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.36 % 0.63 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 824,317 $ 875,358 Return on average equity (GAAP) -10.51 % 4.66 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 3.42 % 5.79 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 824,317 $ 875,358 Less: average goodwill (186,685 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (2,209 ) (2,757 ) Total average tangible equity $ 635,423 $ 661,706 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) -13.64 % 6.17 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.43 % 7.65 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)