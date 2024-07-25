Submit Release
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2024 Results and Declaration of $0.11 Per Share Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported a GAAP net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $90.1 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, attributable to a non-cash, after-tax, goodwill impairment of $95.3 million. Excluding the impact of the goodwill impairment and other non-recurring transactions, adjusted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $5.6 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $7.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“Goodwill impairment in no way affects our ongoing strategy or our ability to serve the banking needs of our clients,” said Craig L. Montanaro, President & Chief Executive Officer. “It also has no impact on our financial condition, robust liquidity position, or peer-leading regulatory capital ratios. This impairment simply reflects the impact of the current interest rate environment on bank stock prices, including our own.”

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported a GAAP net loss of $86.7 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $40.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, primarily attributable to the non-cash goodwill impairment mentioned above. Excluding the impact of the goodwill impairment and other non-recurring transactions, adjusted net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 was $28.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income of $50.6 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on August 26, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2024.

“Despite the challenging interest rate environment we have plenty of positive news to report this quarter,” Mr. Montanaro said. “The performance of our commercial real estate and multifamily portfolios continues to be outstanding, with non-performing assets having improved by $15.7 million, or 0.17% of assets, from June 30, 2023. Our deposit origination efforts, including those via our digital channel, have continued to gain traction with non interest-bearing deposits growing $12.3 million, or 2.1%, quarter-over-quarter. In addition, we now anticipate a net interest margin inflection in the near-term, as our retail time deposit portfolio has repriced above 4.00% and non-maturity deposit disintermediation has meaningfully slowed.”

Mr. Montanaro concluded by noting, “As described in greater detail later in this release, we fully charged-off a $3.3 million non-performing commercial & industrial lending relationship this quarter. We do not view this charge-off as a reflection of any broader weakness in our loan portfolio, but rather a borrower-specific event.”

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $7.68 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $158.5 million, or 2.0%, from March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $381.4 million, or 4.7%, from June 30, 2023.
  • Investment securities totaled $1.21 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $29.7 million, or 2.4%, from March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $165.6 million, or 12.1%, from June 30, 2023. The decrease for the year was largely driven by the sale of available-for-sale securities, which was part of the investment securities portfolio repositioning executed in December 2023.
  • Loans receivable totaled $5.73 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $25.5 million, or 0.4%, from March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $96.6 million, or 1.7%, from June 30, 2023. The decrease for the year was largely driven by multi-family and nonresidential mortgage loans.
  • Deposits were $5.16 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $50.9 million, or 1.0%, from March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $471.1 million, or 8.4%, from June 30, 2023. The decrease from March 31, 2024 was driven by a $40.1 million decline in interest bearing government deposits and a $36.1 million decline in retail certificates of deposits (“CDs”), partially offset by growth in non-interest bearing and consumer savings deposits. Excluding brokered CDs, deposits decreased $238.8 million, or 4.8%, from June 30, 2023, driven by a $177.9 million decline in retail CDs and a $105.2 million decline in consumer savings deposits, partially offset by growth in other deposit categories.
  • Borrowings were $1.71 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $12.4 million, or 0.7%, from March 31, 2024 and an increase of $203.0 million, or 13.5%, from June 30, 2023.
  • At June 30, 2024, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity of $1.82 billion, of which $1.44 billion was immediately accessible via in-place collateral and $381.4 million represented the market value of unpledged securities.
  • Goodwill was $113.5 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $97.4 million, or 46.2%, from March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023. The Company recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment, as noted above.

Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin contracted five basis points to 1.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and 40 basis points to 1.94% for the year ended June 30, 2024. The decreases for the quarter and the year were driven by increases in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, increases in the average balances of interest-bearing borrowings and decreases in the average balances of interest-earning assets, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets and decreases in the average balances of interest-bearing deposits.
  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net interest income decreased $1.0 million to $33.3 million from $34.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $612,000 and $734,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $366,000 and $61,000.
  • For the year ended June 30, 2024, net interest income decreased $33.3 million to $142.6 million from $175.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2023. Included in net interest income for the years ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $2.6 million and $5.3 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $879,000 and $895,000.

Non-Interest Income

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income increased $1.6 million to income of $5.8 million from income of $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 included a contract renewal bonus of $750,000 related to a licensing agreement with a third-party vendor. Included in other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was an $884,000 non-recurring loss attributable to the sale of three related nonperforming commercial real estate loans held-for-sale. No such losses were recorded during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • Income from BOLI increased $170,000 to $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 from $3.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. BOLI income included a total of $1.1 million in non-recurring payments on two life insurance policies in the current period, partially offset by a $392,000 non-recurring exchange charge related to the December 2023 BOLI restructure. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, BOLI income included a $631,000 non-recurring payment on one life insurance policy.
  • For the year ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income decreased $4.7 million to a loss of $2.0 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a pre-tax loss of $18.1 million related to the investment securities portfolio repositioning executed during December 2023 compared to a pre-tax loss of $15.2 million on the sale of securities in the prior year period. Included in other income for the year ended June 30, 2023 was a nonrecurring gain of $2.9 million attributable to the sale of a former branch location. No such gains were recorded during the year ended June 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expense increased $97.5 million, or 335.5%, to $126.6 million from $29.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment recognized in the current quarter. Excluding the goodwill impairment, adjusted non-interest expense increased $122,000, or 0.4%, to $29.2 million from $29.1 million in the prior quarter, driven primarily by a nonrecurring increase in post-retirement benefits expense.
  • For the year ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expense increased $91.4 million, or 73.9%, to $215.2 million from $123.8 million for the year ended June 30, 2023, driven by non-cash goodwill impairment, as noted above. Excluding the goodwill impairment, adjusted non-interest expense decreased $4.4 million, or 3.6%, to $117.8 million from $122.2 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in salary and employee benefits expenses, occupancy, advertising and other expenses, which resulted from a continued execution of the company-wide operating efficiency initiative previously announced in December 2022.
  • Salaries and employee benefits decreased $6.4 million, or 8.4%, for the year ended June 30, 2024 reflecting lower average headcount and a decrease in incentive payments tied to origination volume, partially offset by annual merit increases. Included in salaries and employee benefits for the year ended June 30, 2023 was $757,000 of severance expense from a workforce realignment.
  • For the year ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded $800,000 in branch consolidation expense, of which $250,000 was recorded in occupancy expense and $550,000 was recorded in other expense. No such expenses were recorded during the year ended June 30, 2024.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense was reduced by $917,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to an expense of $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in income tax expense for the quarter was mainly attributable to a partial reversal of the deferred tax liability associated with the goodwill impairment, as discussed above.
  • Income tax expense totaled $5.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 compared to $11.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in income tax expense was due to lower pre-tax income, partially offset by $5.7 million of tax expense related to the surrender of BOLI policies during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

  • The balance of non-performing assets increased $336,000 to $39.9 million, or 0.52% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, from $39.5 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. The balance of non-performing assets was $55.6 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at June 30, 2023. The decrease from June 30, 2023 was primarily driven by the January 2024 sales of three related non-performing commercial real estate loans held-for-sale and the Company’s sole Other Real Estate Owned asset.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $3.5 million, or 0.25% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $286,000, or 0.02% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the year ended June 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $10.0 million, or 0.17% of average loans, compared to $810,000, or 0.01% of average loans, for the year ended June 30, 2023.
  • The charge-offs recorded during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were primarily driven by a $3.3 million non-performing commercial and industrial loan relationship with a masonry and concrete business (the “borrower”). This relationship was originated in 2021 and is secured by the borrower’s business assets and receivables, as well as the personal guarantee of the principal. The borrower had made consistent and timely payments on these loans until recently, when the business ceased operations due to operating losses and litigation. The Company is currently pursuing all available remedies against the borrower and guarantor.
  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.5 million, compared to $349,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by the charge-offs described above. For the years ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.2 million and $2.5 million, respectively.
  • The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $44.9 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, unchanged from March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $3.8 million from $48.7 million, or 0.83% of total loans, at June 30, 2023. The decrease in the ACL from June 30, 2023 was largely attributable to a reduction in reserves for individually evaluated loans, resulting from the charge-offs noted above.

Capital

  • At June 30, 2024 the Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 8.43% while the Company's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio increased to 14.79%. All of the Company's capital ratios remained strong and were significantly in excess of regulatory well-capitalized standards.
  • At June 30, 2024, book value per share totaled $11.70 while tangible book value per share totaled $9.90.
  • At June 30, 2024, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $93.0 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $29.6 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $11.7 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		Variance
or Change 		Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,864   $ 71,027   $ (7,163 ) -10.1 %
Securities available for sale   1,072,833     1,098,655     (25,822 ) -2.4 %
Securities held to maturity   135,742     139,643     (3,901 ) -2.8 %
Loans held-for-sale   6,036     4,117     1,919   46.6 %
Loans receivable   5,732,787     5,758,336     (25,549 ) -0.4 %
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (44,939 )   (44,930 )   9   %
Net loans receivable   5,687,848     5,713,406     (25,558 ) -0.4 %
Premises and equipment   44,940     45,053     (113 ) -0.3 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   80,300     81,347     (1,047 ) -1.3 %
Accrued interest receivable   29,521     31,065     (1,544 ) -5.0 %
Goodwill   113,525     210,895     (97,370 ) -46.2 %
Core deposit intangible   1,931     2,057     (126 ) -6.1 %
Bank owned life insurance   297,874     296,493     1,381   0.5 %
Deferred income taxes, net   50,339     47,225     3,114   6.6 %
Other assets   98,708     100,989     (2,281 ) -2.3 %
Total assets $ 7,683,461   $ 7,841,972   $ (158,511 ) -2.0 %
         
Liabilities        
Deposits:        
Non-interest-bearing $ 598,366   $ 586,089   $ 12,277   2.1 %
Interest-bearing   4,559,757     4,622,961     (63,204 ) -1.4 %
Total deposits   5,158,123     5,209,050     (50,927 ) -1.0 %
Borrowings   1,709,789     1,722,178     (12,389 ) -0.7 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   17,409     17,387     22   0.1 %
Other liabilities   44,569     44,279     290   0.7 %
Total liabilities   6,929,890     6,992,894     (63,004 ) -0.9 %
         
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock   644     644       %
Paid-in capital   493,680     493,187     493   0.1 %
Retained earnings   343,326     440,308     (96,982 ) -22.0 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (20,916 )   (21,402 )   486   2.3 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (63,163 )   (63,659 )   496   0.8 %
Total stockholders' equity   753,571     849,078     (95,507 ) -11.2 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,683,461   $ 7,841,972   $ (158,511 ) -2.0 %
         
Consolidated capital ratios        
Equity to assets   9.81 %   10.83 %   -1.02 %  
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)   8.43 %   8.34 %   0.09 %  
         
Share data        
Outstanding shares   64,434     64,437     (3 ) %
Book value per share $ 11.70   $ 13.18   $ (1.48 ) -11.2 %
Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.90   $ 9.87   $ 0.03   0.3 %
                       

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
   

Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
 Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
 Variance
or Change Pct.
June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024
Interest income        
Loans $ 65,819   $ 64,035   $ 1,784   2.8 %
Taxable investment securities   14,802     15,490     (688 ) -4.4 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   80     85     (5 ) -5.9 %
Other interest-earning assets   2,289     2,475     (186 ) -7.5 %
Total interest income   82,990     82,085     905   1.1 %
         
Interest expense        
Deposits   32,187     32,320     (133 ) -0.4 %
Borrowings   17,527     15,446     2,081   13.5 %
Total interest expense   49,714     47,766     1,948   4.1 %
Net interest income   33,276     34,319     (1,043 ) -3.0 %
Provision for credit losses   3,527     349     3,178   910.6 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   29,749     33,970     (4,221 ) -12.4 %
         
Non-interest income        
Fees and service charges   580     657     (77 ) -11.7 %
Gain (loss) on sale of loans   111     (712 )   823   -115.6 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   3,209     3,039     170   5.6 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   1,130     464     666   143.5 %
Other income   776     755     21   2.8 %
Total non-interest income   5,806     4,203     1,603   -38.1 %
         
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits   17,266     16,911     355   2.1 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,738     2,863     (125 ) -4.4 %
Equipment and systems   3,785     3,823     (38 ) -1.0 %
Advertising and marketing   480     387     93   24.0 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   1,532     1,429     103   7.2 %
Directors' compensation   360     360       %
Goodwill impairment   97,370         97,370   %
Other expense   3,020     3,286     (266 ) -8.1 %
Total non-interest expense   126,551     29,059     97,492   335.5 %
(Loss) income before income taxes   (90,996 )   9,114     (100,110 ) 1098.4 %
Income taxes   (917 )   1,717     (2,634 ) -153.4 %
Net (loss) income $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397   $ (97,476 ) 1317.8 %
         
Net (loss) income per common share (EPS)        
Basic $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12   $ (1.57 )  
Diluted $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12   $ (1.57 )  
         
Dividends declared        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $    
Cash dividends declared $ 6,903   $ 6,844   $ 59    
Dividend payout ratio   -7.7 %   92.5 %   -100.2 %  
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding        
Basic   62,254     62,205     49    
Diluted   62,254     62,211     43    
                     

Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)
 Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
 Variance
or Change Pct.
June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024
Assets        
Interest-earning assets:        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,743,008   $ 5,752,477   $ (9,469 ) -0.2 %
Taxable investment securities   1,343,541     1,382,064     (38,523 ) -2.8 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   13,737     14,614     (877 ) -6.0 %
Other interest-earning assets   128,257     125,155     3,102   2.5 %
Total interest-earning assets   7,228,543     7,274,310     (45,767 ) -0.6 %
Non-interest-earning assets   466,537     577,411     (110,874 ) -19.2 %
Total assets $ 7,695,080   $ 7,851,721   $ (156,641 ) -2.0 %
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Interest-bearing liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,310,521   $ 2,378,831   $ (68,310 ) -2.9 %
Savings   631,622     635,226     (3,604 ) -0.6 %
Certificates of deposit   1,613,798     1,705,513     (91,715 ) -5.4 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,555,941     4,719,570     (163,629 ) -3.5 %
Borrowings:        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,507,192     1,428,801     78,391   5.5 %
Other borrowings   228,461     210,989     17,472   8.3 %
Total borrowings   1,735,653     1,639,790     95,863   5.8 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,291,594     6,359,360     (67,766 ) -1.1 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   589,438     581,870     7,568   1.3 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   62,978     65,709     (2,731 ) -4.2 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   652,416     647,579     4,837   0.7 %
Total liabilities   6,944,010     7,006,939     (62,929 ) -0.9 %
Stockholders' equity   751,070     844,782     (93,712 ) -11.1 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,695,080   $ 7,851,721   $ (156,641 ) -2.0 %
         
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   114.89 %   114.39 %   0.50 % 0.4 %
                       

Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
  June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024
Average yield on interest-earning assets:      
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.58 % 4.45 % 0.13 %
Taxable investment securities 4.41 % 4.48 % -0.07 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.32 % 2.32 % %
Other interest-earning assets 7.14 % 7.91 % -0.77 %
Total interest-earning assets 4.59 % 4.51 % 0.08 %
       
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:      
Deposits:      
Interest-bearing demand 3.06 % 3.08 % -0.02 %
Savings 0.63 % 0.46 % 0.17 %
Certificates of deposit 3.35 % 3.11 % 0.24 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 2.83 % 2.74 % 0.09 %
Borrowings:      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.86 % 3.55 % 0.31 %
Other borrowings 5.24 % 5.22 % 0.02 %
Total borrowings 4.04 % 3.77 % 0.27 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.16 % 3.00 % 0.16 %
       
Interest rate spread (2) 1.43 % 1.51 % -0.08 %
Net interest margin (3) 1.84 % 1.89 % -0.05 %
       
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.30 % 0.21 % 0.09 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 6.58 % 1.48 % 5.10 %
       
Efficiency ratio (4) 323.81 % 75.43 % 248.38 %
       
Return on average assets (annualized) -4.68 % 0.38 % -5.06 %
Return on average equity (annualized) -47.97 % 3.50 % -51.47 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) -56.69 % 4.68 % -61.37 %
             

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
   


Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 June 30,
2024 		June 30,
2023 		Variance
or Change 		Variance
or Change Pct.
  (Unaudited) (Audited)    
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,864   $ 70,515   $ (6,651 ) -9.4 %
Securities available for sale   1,072,833     1,227,729     (154,896 ) -12.6 %
Securities held to maturity   135,742     146,465     (10,723 ) -7.3 %
Loans held-for-sale   6,036     9,591     (3,555 ) -37.1 %
Loans receivable   5,732,787     5,829,421     (96,634 ) -1.7 %
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (44,939 )   (48,734 )   (3,795 ) -7.8 %
Net loans receivable   5,687,848     5,780,687     (92,839 ) -1.6 %
Premises and equipment   44,940     48,309     (3,369 ) -7.0 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock   80,300     71,734     8,566   11.9 %
Accrued interest receivable   29,521     28,133     1,388   4.9 %
Goodwill   113,525     210,895     (97,370 ) -46.2 %
Core deposit intangible   1,931     2,457     (526 ) -21.4 %
Bank owned life insurance   297,874     292,825     5,049   1.7 %
Deferred income tax assets, net   50,339     51,973     (1,634 ) -3.1 %
Other real estate owned       12,956     (12,956 ) -100.0 %
Other assets   98,708     110,546     (11,838 ) -10.7 %
Total assets $ 7,683,461   $ 8,064,815   $ (381,354 ) -4.7 %
         
Liabilities        
Deposits:        
Non-interest-bearing $ 598,366   $ 609,999   $ (11,633 ) -1.9 %
Interest-bearing   4,559,757     5,019,184     (459,427 ) -9.2 %
Total deposits   5,158,123     5,629,183     (471,060 ) -8.4 %
Borrowings   1,709,789     1,506,812     202,977   13.5 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   17,409     18,338     (929 ) (5.1)%
Other liabilities   44,569     41,198     3,371   8.2 %
Total liabilities   6,929,890     7,195,531     (265,641 ) (3.7)%
         
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock   644     659     (15 ) -2.3 %
Paid-in capital   493,680     503,332     (9,652 ) -1.9 %
Retained earnings   343,326     457,611     (114,285 ) -25.0 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (20,916 )   (22,862 )   1,946   -8.5 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (63,163 )   (69,456 )   6,293   -9.1 %
Total stockholders' equity   753,571     869,284     (115,713 ) -13.3 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,683,461   $ 8,064,815   $ (381,354 ) -4.7 %
         
Consolidated capital ratios        
Equity to assets   9.81 %   10.78 %   -0.97 %  
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)   8.43 %   8.35 %   0.08 %  
         
Share data        
Outstanding shares   64,434     65,864     (1,430 ) -2.2 %
Book value per share $ 11.70   $ 13.20   $ (1.50 ) -11.4 %
Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.90   $ 9.96   $ (0.06 ) -0.6 %

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
   

Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income

  Year Ended    
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 June 30,
2024 		June 30,
2023 		Variance
or Change 		Variance
or Change Pct.
  (Unaudited) (Audited)    
Interest income        
Loans $ 256,007   $ 233,147   $ 22,860   9.8 %
Taxable investment securities   63,313     54,855     8,458   15.4 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   336     694     (358 ) -51.6 %
Other interest-earning assets   9,212     5,028     4,184   83.2 %
Total interest income   328,868     293,724     35,144   12.0 %
         
Interest expense        
Deposits   122,414     78,163     44,251   56.6 %
Borrowings   63,860     39,696     24,164   60.9 %
Total interest expense   186,274     117,859     68,415   58.0 %
Net interest income   142,594     175,865     (33,271 ) -18.9 %
Provision for credit losses   6,226     2,486     3,740   150.4 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   136,368     173,379     (37,011 ) -21.3 %
         
Non-interest income        
Fees and service charges   2,609     3,106     (497 ) -16.0 %
Loss on sale and call of securities   (18,135 )   (15,227 )   (2,908 ) 19.1 %
Loss on sale of loans   (282 )   (1,645 )   1,363   -82.9 %
Loss on sale of real estate owned   (974 )   (139 )   (835 ) 600.7 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   9,076     8,645     431   5.0 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   2,357     1,759     598   34.0 %
Other income   3,356     6,252     (2,896 ) -46.3 %
Total non-interest income   (1,993 )   2,751     (4,744 ) -172.4 %
         
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits   69,220     75,589     (6,369 ) -8.4 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   11,033     12,036     (1,003 ) -8.3 %
Equipment and systems   15,223     14,577     646   4.4 %
Advertising and marketing   1,396     2,122     (726 ) -34.2 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   5,980     5,133     847   16.5 %
Directors' compensation   1,506     1,364     142   10.4 %
Goodwill impairment   97,370         97,370   %
Other expense   13,423     12,930     493   3.8 %
Total non-interest expense   215,151     123,751     91,400   73.9 %
(Loss) income before income taxes   (80,776 )   52,379     (133,155 ) -254.2 %
Income taxes   5,891     11,568     (5,677 ) -49.1 %
Net (loss) income $ (86,667 ) $ 40,811   $ (127,478 ) -312.4 %
         
Net (loss) income per common share (EPS)        
Basic $ (1.39 ) $ 0.63   $ (2.02 )  
Diluted $ (1.39 ) $ 0.63   $ (2.02 )  
         
Dividends declared        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.44   $ 0.44   $    
Cash dividends declared $ 27,618   $ 28,651   $ (1,033 )  
Dividend payout ratio (31.9)%   70.2 % (102.1)%  
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding        
Basic   62,444     64,804     (2,360 )  
Diluted   62,444     64,804     (2,360 )  
                     

Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended    
(Dollars in Thousands) June 30,
2024 		June 30,
2023 		Variance
or Change 		Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets        
Interest-earning assets:        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,752,496   $ 5,827,123   $ (74,627 ) -1.3 %
Taxable investment securities   1,438,200     1,532,961     (94,761 ) -6.2 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   14,718     30,332     (15,614 ) -51.5 %
Other interest-earning assets   131,019     115,390     15,629   13.5 %
Total interest-earning assets   7,336,433     7,505,806     (169,373 ) -2.3 %
Non-interest-earning assets   541,859     563,131     (21,272 ) -3.8 %
Total assets $ 7,878,292   $ 8,068,937   $ (190,645 ) -2.4 %
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Interest-bearing liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,308,893   $ 2,349,802   $ (40,909 ) -1.7 %
Savings   662,981     896,651     (233,670 ) -26.1 %
Certificates of deposit   1,778,682     2,083,864     (305,182 ) -14.6 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,750,556     5,330,317     (579,761 ) -10.9 %
Borrowings:        
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances   1,458,941     1,101,658     357,283   32.4 %
Other borrowings   184,768     57,468     127,300   221.5 %
Total borrowings   1,643,709     1,159,126     484,583   41.8 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,394,265     6,489,443     (95,178 ) -1.5 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   595,266     644,543     (49,277 ) -7.6 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   64,444     59,593     4,851   8.1 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   659,710     704,136     (44,426 ) -6.3 %
Total liabilities   7,053,975     7,193,579     (139,604 ) -1.9 %
Stockholders' equity   824,317     875,358     (51,041 ) -5.8 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,878,292   $ 8,068,937   $ (190,645 ) -2.4 %
         
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   114.73 %   115.66 % (0.93)% -0.8 %
                   

Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended  
  June 30,
2024 		June 30,
2023 		Variance
or Change
Average yield on interest-earning assets:      
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.45 % 4.00 % 0.45 %
Taxable investment securities 4.40 % 3.58 % 0.82 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.28 % 2.29 % -0.01 %
Other interest-earning assets 7.03 % 4.36 % 2.67 %
Total interest-earning assets 4.48 % 3.91 % 0.57 %
       
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:      
Deposits:      
Interest-bearing demand 2.91 % 1.73 % 1.18 %
Savings 0.50 % 0.37 % 0.13 %
Certificates of deposit 2.92 % 1.64 % 1.28 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 2.58 % 1.47 % 1.11 %
Borrowings:      
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 3.70 % 3.43 % 0.27 %
Other borrowings 5.36 % 3.41 % 1.95 %
Total borrowings 3.89 % 3.42 % 0.47 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.91 % 1.82 % 1.09 %
       
Interest rate spread (2) 1.57 % 2.09 % -0.52 %
Net interest margin (3) 1.94 % 2.34 % -0.40 %
       
Non-interest income to average assets (0.03)% 0.03 % -0.06 %
Non-interest expense to average assets 2.73 % 1.53 % 1.20 %
       
Efficiency ratio (4) 153.02 % 69.28 % 83.74 %
       
Return on average assets (1.10)% 0.51 % -1.61 %
Return on average equity (10.51)% 4.66 % -15.17 %
Return on average tangible equity (5) (13.64)% 6.17 % -19.81 %
           

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
   


Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023 		June 30,
2023
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,864   $ 71,027   $ 73,860   $ 57,219   $ 70,515  
Securities available for sale   1,072,833     1,098,655     1,144,175     1,215,633     1,227,729  
Securities held to maturity   135,742     139,643     141,959     143,730     146,465  
Loans held-for-sale   6,036     4,117     14,030     3,934     9,591  
Loans receivable   5,732,787     5,758,336     5,745,629     5,736,049     5,829,421  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (44,939 )   (44,930 )   (44,867 )   (46,872 )   (48,734 )
Net loans receivable   5,687,848     5,713,406     5,700,762     5,689,177     5,780,687  
Premises and equipment   44,940     45,053     45,928     46,868     48,309  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   80,300     81,347     83,372     81,509     71,734  
Accrued interest receivable   29,521     31,065     30,258     29,766     28,133  
Goodwill   113,525     210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895  
Core deposit intangible   1,931     2,057     2,189     2,323     2,457  
Bank owned life insurance   297,874     296,493     256,064     294,491     292,825  
Deferred income taxes, net   50,339     47,225     46,116     56,500     51,973  
Other real estate owned           11,982     12,956     12,956  
Other assets   98,708     100,989     136,242     129,865     110,546  
Total assets $ 7,683,461   $ 7,841,972   $ 7,897,832   $ 7,974,866   $ 8,064,815  
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $ 598,366   $ 586,089   $ 584,130   $ 595,141   $ 609,999  
Interest-bearing   4,559,757     4,622,961     4,735,500     4,839,027     5,019,184  
Total deposits   5,158,123     5,209,050     5,319,630     5,434,168     5,629,183  
Borrowings   1,709,789     1,722,178     1,667,055     1,626,933     1,506,812  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   17,409     17,387     16,742     16,907     18,338  
Other liabilities   44,569     44,279     46,427     47,324     41,198  
Total liabilities   6,929,890     6,992,894     7,049,854     7,125,332     7,195,531  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Common stock   644     644     645     652     659  
Paid-in capital   493,680     493,187     493,297     497,269     503,332  
Retained earnings   343,326     440,308     439,755     460,464     457,611  
Unearned ESOP shares   (20,916 )   (21,402 )   (21,889 )   (22,375 )   (22,862 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (63,163 )   (63,659 )   (63,830 )   (86,476 )   (69,456 )
Total stockholders' equity   753,571     849,078     847,978     849,534     869,284  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,683,461   $ 7,841,972   $ 7,897,832   $ 7,974,866   $ 8,064,815  
           
Consolidated capital ratios          
Equity to assets   9.81 %   10.83 %   10.74 %   10.65 %   10.78 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)   8.43 %   8.34 %   8.26 %   8.20 %   8.35 %
           
Share data          
Outstanding shares   64,434     64,437     64,445     65,132     65,864  
Book value per share $ 11.70   $ 13.18   $ 13.16   $ 13.04   $ 13.20  
Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.90   $ 9.87   $ 9.85   $ 9.77   $ 9.96  
                               

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
   

Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023 		June 30,
2023
Loan portfolio composition:          
Commercial loans:          
Multi-family mortgage $ 2,645,851   $ 2,645,195   $ 2,651,274   $ 2,699,151   $ 2,761,775  
Nonresidential mortgage   948,075     965,539     947,287     946,801     968,574  
Commercial business   142,747     147,326     144,134     149,229     146,861  
Construction   209,237     229,457     221,933     230,703     226,609  
Total commercial loans   3,945,910     3,987,517     3,964,628     4,025,884     4,103,819  
One- to four-family residential mortgage   1,756,051     1,741,644     1,746,065     1,689,051     1,700,559  
Consumer loans:          
Home equity loans   44,104     42,731     43,517     42,896     43,549  
Other consumer   2,685     3,198     2,728     2,644     2,549  
Total consumer loans   46,789     45,929     46,245     45,540     46,098  
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   5,748,750     5,775,090     5,756,938     5,760,475     5,850,476  
Unaccreted yield adjustments   (15,963 )   (16,754 )   (11,309 )   (24,426 )   (21,055 )
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments   5,732,787     5,758,336     5,745,629     5,736,049     5,829,421  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (44,939 )   (44,930 )   (44,867 )   (46,872 )   (48,734 )
Net loans receivable $ 5,687,848   $ 5,713,406   $ 5,700,762   $ 5,689,177   $ 5,780,687  
           
Asset quality:          
Nonperforming assets:          
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $   $   $   $   $  
Nonaccrual loans   39,882     39,546     28,089     37,912     42,627  
Total nonperforming loans   39,882     39,546     28,089     37,912     42,627  
Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale           9,700          
Other real estate owned           11,982     12,956     12,956  
Total nonperforming assets $ 39,882   $ 39,546   $ 49,771   $ 50,868   $ 55,583  
           
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)   0.70 %   0.69 %   0.49 %   0.66 %   0.73 %
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)   0.52 %   0.50 %   0.63 %   0.64 %   0.69 %
           
Classified loans $ 118,700   $ 115,772   $ 94,676   $ 98,616   $ 93,526  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):          
ACL to total loans   0.78 %   0.78 %   0.78 %   0.81 %   0.83 %
ACL to nonperforming loans   112.68 %   113.61 %   159.73 %   123.63 %   114.33 %
Net charge-offs $ 3,518   $ 286   $ 4,110   $ 2,107   $ 82  
Average net charge-off rate (annualized)   0.25 %   0.02 %   0.29 %   0.15 %   0.01 %
                               

Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023 		June 30,
2023
Funding composition:          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 598,367   $ 586,089   $ 584,130   $ 595,141   $ 609,999  
Interest-bearing demand   2,308,915     2,349,032     2,347,262     2,236,573     2,252,912  
Savings   643,481     630,456     646,182     689,163     748,721  
Certificates of deposit (retail)   1,199,127     1,235,261     1,283,676     1,300,382     1,377,028  
Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service)   408,234     408,212     458,380     612,909     640,523  
Interest-bearing deposits   4,559,757     4,622,961     4,735,500     4,839,027     5,019,184  
Total deposits   5,158,124     5,209,050     5,319,630     5,434,168     5,629,183  
           
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,534,789     1,457,178     1,432,055     1,456,933     1,281,812  
Overnight borrowings   175,000     265,000     235,000     170,000     225,000  
Total borrowings   1,709,789     1,722,178     1,667,055     1,626,933     1,506,812  
           
Total funding $ 6,867,913   $ 6,931,228   $ 6,986,685   $ 7,061,101   $ 7,135,995  
           
Loans as a % of deposits   110.4 %   109.8 %   107.4 %   104.8 %   102.9 %
Deposits as a % of total funding   75.1 %   75.2 %   76.1 %   77.0 %   78.9 %
Borrowings as a % of total funding   24.9 %   24.8 %   23.9 %   23.0 %   21.1 %
           
Uninsured deposits:          
Uninsured deposits (reported)(1) $ 1,772,623   $ 1,760,740   $ 1,813,122   $ 1,734,288   $ 1,771,416  
Uninsured deposits (adjusted)(2) $ 764,447   $ 718,026   $ 694,510   $ 683,265   $ 710,377  
                               

_________________________

(1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.
(2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.
   

Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023 		June 30,
2023
Interest income          
Loans $ 65,819   $ 64,035   $ 63,384   $ 62,769   $ 62,044  
Taxable investment securities   14,802     15,490     16,756     16,265     15,736  
Tax-exempt investment securities   80     85     84     87     91  
Other interest-earning assets   2,289     2,475     2,401     2,047     1,821  
Total interest income   82,990     82,085     82,625     81,168     79,692  
           
Interest expense          
Deposits   32,187     32,320     30,340     27,567     26,226  
Borrowings   17,527     15,446     16,446     14,441     13,286  
Total interest expense   49,714     47,766     46,786     42,008     39,512  
Net interest income   33,276     34,319     35,839     39,160     40,180  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   3,527     349     2,105     245     (306 )
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   29,749     33,970     33,734     38,915     40,486  
           
Non-interest income          
Fees and service charges   580     657     624     748     699  
Loss on sale and call of securities           (18,135 )        
Gain (loss) on sale of loans   111     (712 )   104     215     199  
Loss on sale of other real estate owned           (974 )       (139 )
Income from bank owned life insurance   3,209     3,039     1,162     1,666     1,605  
Electronic banking fees and charges   1,130     464     396     367     399  
Other income   776     755     811     1,014     903  
Total non-interest income   5,806     4,203     (16,012 )   4,010     3,666  
           
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   17,266     16,911     17,282     17,761     17,315  
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,738     2,863     2,674     2,758     2,862  
Equipment and systems   3,785     3,823     3,814     3,801     3,511  
Advertising and marketing   480     387     301     228     231  
Federal deposit insurance premium   1,532     1,429     1,495     1,524     1,455  
Directors' compensation   360     360     393     393     345  
Goodwill impairment   97,370                  
Other expense   3,020     3,286     3,808     3,309     3,042  
Total non-interest expense   126,551     29,059     29,767     29,774     28,761  
(Loss) income before income taxes   (90,996 )   9,114     (12,045 )   13,151     15,391  
Income taxes   (917 )   1,717     1,782     3,309     3,378  
Net (loss) income $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397   $ (13,827 ) $ 9,842   $ 12,013  
           
Net (loss) income per common share (EPS)          
Basic $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12   $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16   $ 0.19  
Diluted $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12   $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16   $ 0.19  
           
Dividends declared          
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11  
Cash dividends declared $ 6,903   $ 6,844   $ 6,882   $ 6,989   $ 7,007  
Dividend payout ratio   -7.7 %   92.5 %   -49.8 %   71.0 %   58.3 %
           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding          
Basic   62,254     62,205     62,299     63,014     63,667  
Diluted   62,254     62,211     62,299     63,061     63,667  
                               

Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands) June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023 		June 30,
2023
Assets          
Interest-earning assets:          
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,743,008   $ 5,752,477   $ 5,726,321   $ 5,788,074   $ 5,932,541  
Taxable investment securities   1,343,541     1,382,064     1,509,165     1,516,393     1,529,582  
Tax-exempt investment securities   13,737     14,614     15,025     15,483     16,346  
Other interest-earning assets   128,257     125,155     139,740     130,829     128,158  
Total interest-earning assets   7,228,543     7,274,310     7,390,251     7,450,779     7,606,627  
Non-interest-earning assets   466,537     577,411     554,335     568,723     556,962  
Total assets $ 7,695,080   $ 7,851,721   $ 7,944,586   $ 8,019,502   $ 8,163,589  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,310,521   $ 2,378,831   $ 2,301,169   $ 2,245,831   $ 2,321,120  
Savings   631,622     635,226     664,926     719,508     774,854  
Certificates of deposit   1,613,798     1,705,513     1,824,316     1,968,512     2,057,818  
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,555,941     4,719,570     4,790,411     4,933,851     5,153,792  
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,507,192     1,428,801     1,513,497     1,386,473     1,374,316  
Other borrowings   228,461     210,989     142,283     158,098     100,055  
Total borrowings   1,735,653     1,639,790     1,655,780     1,544,571     1,474,371  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,291,594     6,359,360     6,446,191     6,478,422     6,628,163  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
Non-interest-bearing deposits   589,438     581,870     597,294     612,251     608,765  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   62,978     65,709     62,387     66,701     64,970  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   652,416     647,579     659,681     678,952     673,735  
Total liabilities   6,944,010     7,006,939     7,105,872     7,157,374     7,301,898  
Stockholders' equity   751,070     844,782     838,714     862,128     861,691  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,695,080   $ 7,851,721   $ 7,944,586   $ 8,019,502   $ 8,163,589  
           
Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities		   114.89 %   114.39 %   114.65 %   115.01 %   114.76 %
                               

Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023 		June 30,
2023
Average yield on interest-earning assets:          
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.58 % 4.45 % 4.43 % 4.34 % 4.18 %
Taxable investment securities 4.41 % 4.48 % 4.44 % 4.29 % 4.12 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.32 % 2.32 % 2.25 % 2.25 % 2.23 %
Other interest-earning assets 7.14 % 7.91 % 6.87 % 6.26 % 5.68 %
Total interest-earning assets 4.59 % 4.51 % 4.47 % 4.36 % 4.19 %
           
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Interest-bearing demand 3.06 % 3.08 % 2.91 % 2.58 % 2.38 %
Savings 0.63 % 0.46 % 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.48 %
Certificates of deposit 3.35 % 3.11 % 2.82 % 2.49 % 2.24 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 2.83 % 2.74 % 2.53 % 2.23 % 2.04 %
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.86 % 3.55 % 3.82 % 3.54 % 3.51 %
Other borrowings 5.24 % 5.22 % 5.65 % 5.46 % 4.89 %
Total borrowings 4.04 % 3.77 % 3.97 % 3.74 % 3.60 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.16 % 3.00 % 2.90 % 2.59 % 2.38 %
           
Interest rate spread (2) 1.43 % 1.51 % 1.57 % 1.77 % 1.81 %
Net interest margin (3) 1.84 % 1.89 % 1.94 % 2.10 % 2.11 %
           
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.30 % 0.21 % -0.81 % 0.20 % 0.18 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 6.58 % 1.48 % 1.50 % 1.49 % 1.41 %
           
Efficiency ratio (4) 323.81 % 75.43 % 150.13 % 68.97 % 65.60 %
           
Return on average assets (annualized) -4.68 % 0.38 % -0.70 % 0.49 % 0.59 %
Return on average equity (annualized) -47.97 % 3.50 % -6.59 % 4.57 % 5.58 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) -56.69 % 4.68 % -8.84 % 6.07 % 7.41 %
                     

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
   

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023 		June 30,
2023
Adjusted net income:          
Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397   $ (13,827 ) $ 9,842   $ 12,013  
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:          
Net effect of sale and call of securities           12,876          
Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure   392         6,286          
Goodwill impairment   95,283                  
Adjusted net income $ 5,596   $ 7,397   $ 5,335   $ 9,842   $ 12,013  
           
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:          
Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397   $ (13,827 ) $ 9,842   $ 12,013  
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):          
Provision for income taxes   (917 )   1,717     1,782     3,309     3,378  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   3,527     349     2,105     245     (306 )
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ (87,469 ) $ 9,463   $ (9,940 ) $ 13,396   $ 15,085  
           
Adjusted earnings per share:          
Weighted average common shares - basic   62,254     62,205     62,299     63,014     63,667  
Weighted average common shares - diluted   62,330     62,211     62,367     63,061     63,667  
           
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12   $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16   $ 0.19  
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12   $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16   $ 0.19  
           
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.09   $ 0.12   $ 0.09   $ 0.16   $ 0.19  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.09   $ 0.12   $ 0.09   $ 0.16   $ 0.19  
           
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:          
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic
(non-GAAP)		 $ (1.41 ) $ 0.15   $ (0.16 ) $ 0.21   $ 0.24  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted
(non-GAAP)		 $ (1.41 ) $ 0.15   $ (0.16 ) $ 0.21   $ 0.24  
           
Adjusted return on average assets:          
Total average assets $ 7,695,080   $ 7,851,721   $ 7,944,586   $ 8,019,502   $ 8,163,589  
           
Return on average assets (GAAP)   -4.68 %   0.38 %   -0.70 %   0.49 %   0.59 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.29 %   0.38 %   0.27 %   0.49 %   0.59 %
           
Adjusted return on average equity:          
Total average equity $ 751,070   $ 844,782   $ 838,714   $ 862,128   $ 861,691  
           
Return on average equity (GAAP)   -47.97 %   3.50 %   -6.59 %   4.57 %   5.58 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   2.98 %   3.50 %   2.54 %   4.57 %   5.58 %
                               

Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023 		June 30,
2023
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:          
Total average equity $ 751,070   $ 844,782   $ 838,714   $ 862,128   $ 861,691  
Less: average goodwill   (113,525 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (2,006 )   (2,138 )   (2,277 )   (2,411 )   (2,544 )
Total average tangible equity $ 635,539   $ 631,749   $ 625,542   $ 648,822   $ 648,252  
           
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   -56.69 %   4.68 %   -8.84 %   6.07 %   7.41 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   3.52 %   4.68 %   3.41 %   6.07 %   7.41 %
           
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:          
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 126,551   $ 29,059   $ 29,767   $ 29,774   $ 28,761  
Non-recurring transactions:          
Goodwill impairment   (97,370 )                
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,181   $ 29,059   $ 29,767   $ 29,774   $ 28,761  
           
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)   6.58 %   1.48 %   1.50 %   1.49 %   1.41 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.52 %   1.48 %   1.50 %   1.49 %   1.41 %
           
Adjusted efficiency ratio:          
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,181   $ 29,059   $ 29,767   $ 29,774   $ 28,761  
           
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 33,276   $ 34,319   $ 35,839   $ 39,160   $ 40,180  
Total non-interest income (GAAP)   5,806     4,203     (16,012 )   4,010     3,666  
Non-recurring transactions:          
Net effect of sale and call of securities           18,135          
Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure   392         573          
Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 39,474   $ 38,522   $ 38,535   $ 43,170   $ 43,846  
           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   323.81 %   75.43 %   150.13 %   68.97 %   65.60 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   73.92 %   75.43 %   77.25 %   68.97 %   65.60 %
                               

Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 June 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
Adjusted net income:      
Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (86,667 )   $ 40,811  
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:      
Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges         568  
Net effect of sale and call of securities   12,876       10,811  
Net effect of sale of other assets         (2,081 )
Severance expense from workforce realignment         538  
Net effect of bank-owned life insurance contract restructure   6,678        
Goodwill impairment   95,283        
Adjusted net income $ 28,170     $ 50,647  
       
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:      
Net (loss) income (GAAP)   (86,667 )     40,811  
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):      
Provision for income taxes $ 5,891     $ 11,568  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   6,226       2,486  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)   (74,550 )     54,865  
       
Adjusted earnings per share:      
Weighted average common shares - basic   62,444       64,804  
Weighted average common shares - diluted   62,444       64,804  
       
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ (1.39 )   $ 0.63  
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ (1.39 )   $ 0.63  
       
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.45     $ 0.78  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.45     $ 0.78  
       
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:      
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ (1.19 )   $ 0.85  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ (1.19 )   $ 0.85  
       
Adjusted return on average assets:      
Total average assets $ 7,878,292     $ 8,068,937  
       
Return on average assets (GAAP)   -1.10 %     0.51 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.36 %     0.63 %
       
Adjusted return on average equity:      
Total average equity $ 824,317     $ 875,358  
       
Return on average equity (GAAP)   -10.51 %     4.66 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   3.42 %     5.79 %
       
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:      
Total average equity $ 824,317     $ 875,358  
Less: average goodwill   (186,685 )     (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (2,209 )     (2,757 )
Total average tangible equity $ 635,423     $ 661,706  
       
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   -13.64 %     6.17 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   4.43 %     7.65 %
               

Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended
(Dollars in Thousands) June 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:      
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 215,151     $ 123,751  
Non-routine transactions:      
Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges         (800 )
Severance expense from workforce realignment         (757 )
Goodwill impairment   (97,370 )      
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 117,781     $ 122,194  
       
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)   2.73 %     1.53 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.50 %     1.51 %
       
Adjusted efficiency ratio:      
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 117,781     $ 122,194  
       
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 142,594     $ 175,865  
Total non-interest income (GAAP)   (1,993 )     2,751  
Non-routine transactions:      
Net effect of sale and call of securities   18,135       15,227  
Net effect of sale of other assets         (2,931 )
Net effect of bank-owned life insurance contract restructure   965        
Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 159,701     $ 190,912  
       
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   153.02 %     69.28 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   73.75