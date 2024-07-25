RSIPF and SIAF conduct community engagement events across Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF) have been hosting community engagement events for the last six months throughout Honiara.

These events focus on building a positive relationship between police and the local community.

SIAF is made up of members from Australian Federal Police, Australian Defence Force, New Zealand Defence Force, Republic of Fiji Military Forces, and Fijian Police Force.

Last week’s community engagement event was held at the Mbokonavera Primary School with participation from approximately 500 children, ranging from grades three to six.

The children enjoyed activities and games run by SIAF and RSIPF officers. At the end of the games children and members of SIAF with several bags of rubbish being collected cleaned up the school grounds and surrounding areas.

RSIPF officers and SIAF members also prepared a BBQ for lunch, which was followed by a dance party before all the children returned to school.

RSIPF Sergeant (Sgt) Yaxley Maori spoke with the children about their importance in the community as future leaders.

Sgt Yaxley said, “Building strong community connections is essential for police to effectively carry out their duties. These community engagement events help the youth relate to police and show that police and the public work together to make their communities safer.”

Mbokonavera School Headmaster was extremely pleased with the success of the event stating that it would have a lasting impact on the children and the way they view police.

A week earlier, the RSIPF and SIAF held another community engagement event at Tanaghai School in West Honiara to bring the community together after recent unrest requiring mediation by the RSIPF. SIAF approached the community leaders to organise the event to promote a happy and peaceful community, and to host a sports event and share a BBQ.

Approximately 400 children and adults attended the Tanaghai community engagement event. The activities include soccer and volleyball, amongst other activities. During the community engagement, RSIPF addressed the community on policing issues. This was followed by a BBQ lunch for everyone who attended the day.

Similar success stories have been held in recent months at Naha, White River, Burns Creek, Kukum and other local areas.

These events have built a positive relationship between the community and the police. Community policing is the foundation on which local policing should be established and members of SIAF are honoured to be a part of it.

Community playing Limbo

Community participating in paper plane contest

Lining up for lunch after community activities

RSIPF Press