Jartoo Launched Revolutionary No-WiFi Baby Monitor with 2K Video and Cry Sensor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jartoo Baby Monitor sets a new standard for video, audio and connectivity quality, redefining the smart and cozy parenting with advanced technologies and user-centric functionalities.
Jartoo, a leading brand in baby care technology, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking cry-sensor 2K video baby monitor. After a series of research and tests, Jartoo has become the world’s first game-changer not only for cry detection mode, but also for seamless combination of 2K and No-WiFi Connections. As the pioneering technology to improve cry sensors and video quality, Jartoo established a new standard in baby monitoring solutions, ensuring safety, convenience, and exceptional performance for parents everywhere.
Significant Breakthroughs
2K Video Quality without WiFi
Advanced Cry Sensor with Accurate Alarm
2000 Feet Long Range in Local Connectivity
6000mAh Battery to Keep Monitoring Day and Night
Realistic 2-Way Audio As Baby by Side
Driven by the mission to bring innovative solutions that transform homes into comfort and security, Jartoo is providing high-quality baby products designed to make parenting easier and more enjoyable.
2K Video Quality without WiFi
With the 2K camera and 5.5" Full HD screen, the Jartoo Video Baby Camera offers over four times the resolution of standard monitors. This high-resolution display captures incredible detail, ensuring no important moments or changes are missed. The monitor's vibrant and natural color calibration delivers crystal-clear and lifelike images with accurate skin tones and surroundings, allowing parents to observe their child's condition confidently without concerns of internet disconnectivity.
Advanced Cry Sensor with Accurate Alarm
Unlike traditional identifying mode based on the sound volume, Jartoo innovatively upgraded the algorithms through thousands of baby crying and non-crying samples. The Jartoo cry-sensor baby monitor is equipped with exclusive sophisticated technology that accurately identifies and alerts parents to their baby's cries as an invaluable assistant for parents. This feature ensures reliable notifications and minimizes false alarms, allowing parents to respond swiftly to their baby's needs. By integrating this baby monitor into nursery essentials, it enhances peace of mind and promotes restful sleep for the entire family.
2000 Feet Long Range in Local Connectivity
The Jartoo Long Range Baby Monitor features an enhanced local connection with a 2000ft long range, ensuring a stable and secure link between parent and child. This no-WiFi baby monitor provides uninterrupted monitoring without the risk of signal disruptions or unauthorized access, safeguarding family privacy. It is an ideal solution for areas with unreliable or limited internet connectivity, providing stable and reliable monitoring over greater distances.
6000mAh Long Lasting Battery
The monitor's 6000mAh battery and efficient chip technology support up to 18 hours of operation in regular mode and 24 hours in eco-mode, reducing the need for frequent charging. Enhanced infrared technology of night vision with invisible IR LED captures clear and vivid images in low-light or complete darkness without disturbing the baby's rest.
Realistic 2-Way Audio As Baby by Side
The two-way audio system with industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation ensures crystal-clear sound, allowing parents to hear every note with unmatched clarity and provide comfort and reassurance to the baby from any room in the house. The monitor also features four lullabies to help soothe and lull the baby to sleep, creating a peaceful environment while providing convenience and peace of mind for parents.
Price and Availability
The Jartoo video baby monitor is a must-have for parents seeking a reliable, high-quality monitoring solution. Parents can now enjoy the special offer at $199 in 2024. Jartoo baby monitor is now available on Jartoo Official. For inquiries, contact: support@jartoo.com
Jartoo Mission
Jartoo's mission is to bring high technology from the lab to life, creating innovative solutions that make everyday living cozier and more secure. This revolutional baby monitor exemplifies their commitment, offering parents the ultimate combination of high-tech features and user-friendly design. "Innovation for Cozy Life" isn't just a slogan, it is Jartoo's promise.
Watch Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kq1nSeVUpcw
Jack Frank
Jack Frank
Jartoo
support@jartoo.com