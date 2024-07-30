Black Locust Lumber’s ProFlow Permeable Pavers™ Receive DNA Paris Design Awards

ProFLow Permeable Pavers - Playa model

Black Locust Lumber is thrilled to announce that our Pavers have been honored with the DNA Paris Design Awards in the category of Sustainable Development.

Driving innovation by creating sustainable Black Locust products that capture and store carbon with a positive impact on the built environment.” — D. Stubby Warmbold

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Locust Lumber is thrilled to announce that our innovative ProFlow Permeable Pavers™ have been honored with the prestigious DNA Paris Design Awards in the category of Sustainable Development. This award underscores our commitment to sustainable innovation and excellence in landscape architecture.

A Testament to Innovation and Sustainability

The DNA Paris Design Awards celebrates the best in design across various disciplines, and this year, ProFlow Permeable Pavers™ stood out for their groundbreaking contribution to eco-friendly landscaping solutions. These pavers are designed to seamlessly integrate with natural environments, providing a durable, permeable solution that promotes water management and reduces environmental impact.

About ProFlow Permeable Pavers™

ProFlow Permeable Pavers™ are part of Black Locust Lumber’s continuous effort to innovate within the sustainable building materials sector. Designed under the leadership of founder, CEO and lead designer Stubby Warmbold, these pavers offer both functionality and aesthetic appeal, making them ideal for a variety of applications, including pathways, patios, rooftops. The permeable design allows for efficient stormwater management, reducing runoff and promoting natural groundwater recharge. This helps in the reduction of the heat island effect in urban areas.

Commitment to Sustainable Development

Black Locust Lumber has been a leader in the sustainable materials industry for over 30 years. Our dedication to environmentally responsible practices and the principles of a circular economy is reflected in our products and operations. The ProFlow Permeable Pavers™ exemplify our commitment to sustainability, combining the natural beauty of wood with advanced design to meet the needs of modern, eco-conscious architecture. These pavers contribute to long-term carbon sequestration and have a low carbon footprint, reinforcing our pledge to sustainable development.

Black locust, known for its durability and resistance to rot, is an ideal hardwood for outdoor environmental conditions. Its rapid growth and no need for chemical treatments make it a preferred choice for eco-friendly construction. The use of black locust in our products ensures longevity and sustainability, aligning with our mission to provide high-quality, environmentally responsible solutions.

https://www.blacklocustlumber.com/

Recognizing Excellence in Landscape Design

The recognition from DNA Paris underscores the innovative design and environmental benefits of ProFlow Permeable Pavers™. Our permeable pavers are a testament to the advanced thinking and ecological responsibility that define Black Locust Lumber.

Explore Our Award-Winning Products

We invite architects, landscape designers, and environmentally-conscious builders to explore the possibilities that ProFlow Permeable Pavers™ offer. As a socially and economically responsible company, Black Locust Lumber ensures that all our products meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

For more information about our products and to discover how ProFlow Permeable Pavers™ can enhance your next project, visit our website.

Email: sales@bllpro.com

How to install Black Locust ProFlow Permeable Pavers™