Introducing FLAVRBOMBS™: Perfectly-Portioned Spice Blends for Delicious, Healthy, and Easy Meals
Flavrbombs Inc., a Toronto-based company, announces the launch of its innovative FLAVRBOMBS™, a line of perfectly-portioned spice blends for everyday cooking.
Our mission is to empower everyday cooks to easily make nutritious and delicious meals. Our products fill a crucial gap for everyday cooks who want to make healthy, quick meals with ease.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLAVRBOMBS Inc., a Toronto-based company, proudly announces the launch of its innovative FLAVRBOMBS™, a line of high-quality, perfectly-portioned spice blends designed to revolutionize home cooking. Made in Ontario and available in both the Canadian and US markets on flavrbombs.com, FLAVRBOMBS™ offer an easy-to-use cooking system that elevates everyday meals effortlessly. The initial launch includes Zesty Herbs, Tasty Tandoori, Sweet Jerk, Piri Piri, Nonna’s Italian, Korean BBQ, Jolted Cowboy, and Holy Carnitas, each capturing authentic flavors from around the world with only 0-20 calories per portion. These blends provide convenience by eliminating the need for multiple individual spices, making it easier to create new recipes without changing the way consumers like to cook.
— Michael Edwards, Co-Founder and CEO of Flavrbombs Inc.
"Our mission at Flavrbombs Inc. is to empower everyday cooks to make nutritious and delicious meals more easily," said Michael Edwards, Co-Founder and CEO of Flavrbombs Inc. "Our products fill a crucial gap for everyday cooks who want to make healthy, quick meals with ease. Our unique cooking system allows for versatile and flavourful dishes without the need for complex recipes."
FLAVRBOMBS™ are designed as a complete cooking method, simplifying meal preparation with a unique technique that makes it easy to cook just about anything. The method involves three simple steps: pre-season your ingredients with a pinch of salt, cook your food, then add flavor bombs and mix. Additionally, the FLAVRBOMBS™ cheat sheet provides precise scoop ratios for popular foods, making it even simpler to cook with confidence. Detailed information on how FLAVRBOMBS™ works can be found on our website.
The launch of FLAVRBOMBS™ aligns with the growing trend in North America towards healthier eating and convenient home cooking. Market research indicates that the North American spices and seasonings market is expected to grow from $5.86 billion USD in 2024 to $7.95 billion USD by 2029, driven by increasing demand for innovative and healthy flavouring options.
FLAVRBOMBS™ spice blends are exclusively available for purchase on the company’s website. For more information and to buy FLAVRBOMBS™, visit www.flavrbombs.com.
About Flavrbombs Inc.
Flavrbombs Inc., based in Toronto, Canada, is dedicated to making everyday cooking easier, healthier, and more flavourful. The company offers a range of perfectly-portioned premium spice blends that simplify meal preparation while delivering exceptional taste. Founded by passionate home cook Michael Edwards and world-class chef Carlos Soares, Flavrbombs Inc. aims to empower home cooks to prepare exciting dishes with ease and confidence.
For more information, view our media kit: https://www.flavrbombs.com/pages/media
Michael Edwards
Flavrbombs Inc.
pr@flavrbombs.com
Recipe: FLAVRBOMBS™ Jolted Cowboy Pork Kebabs with Roasted Potatoes and Broccoli