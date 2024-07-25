Automation Workz Joins Blue Oval Battery Park Michigan PATHWAYS: A Battle Creek Community Career Fair
Many people are skeptical of new technology, when they should embrace it. Blue Oval Battery Park and Electric Vehicles will save our planet from gas emissions, respiratory diseases like asthma.”BATTLE CREEK, MI, US, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PATHWAYS: A Battle Creek Community Career Fair, with support from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, which will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Kingdom Builders Worldwide, located at 50 Spencer St. in Battle Creek.
— Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO, Automation Workz
Billed as “Not Just Another Job Fair,” PATHWAYS aims to connect job seekers from across Battle Creek with career pathways utilizing transferable skills gained in origin occupations such as food server, medical assistant, customer service representative as illustrated by this McKinsey graphic:
The fair's goal is to foster career pathway development and income advancement. A diverse group of Employer Partners will feature positions requiring various skill levels, from entry to high skill, offering community members a chance to explore numerous career pathways. (including but not limited to: Firekeepers, Bronson Healthcare, Smurfit-Westrock, Duncan Aviation, Denso, Grace Health, and Battle Creek Public Schools)
“Many people are skeptical of new technology, when they should embrace it. I am excited Blue Oval Battery Park has begun its hiring for new positions as it illustrates the viability of Electric Vehicles launching to save our planet from gas emissions, especially in historical excluded communities where respiratory diseases like asthma is high.,” states Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO, Automation Workz.
Racing to Catch Tesla is the theme of the Automation Workz PATHWAYS booth as all 12 traditional automakers have entered the race to catch Tesla who has scooped up early adopters of the Electric Vehicle technology across the world. The car is a computer on 4 wheels with 1400 semiconductor chips. Automation Workz grooms ordinary front-liners to enter the tech industry in cybersecurity, network engineering, AI & Data Analytics, tech project management and soon battery technology. Battle Creek LEGACY SCHOLARS are eligible to attend Automation Workz.
In addition to the numerous career opportunities, PATHWAYS will feature Q&A sessions with leaders from various industries. Automation Workz will discuss technology, electric vehicles, and availability career opportunities. Free food and childcare will also be provided. Members of the Battle Creek community are encouraged to register at www.connectbattlecreek.com
BIO
Ida Byrd-Hill is CEO of Automation Workz, a tech reskilling firm training front-liners in AI & Data Analytics Cybersecurity, network engineering and Tech Project Management to increase their average annual salaries from $31,200 to $67,250. Bachelor’s in Economics from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and a MBA at the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University with an MBA.
Ida is the author of the West Michigan Titanium Triangle - Shifting African Americans into High-Tech Drive research report. She is a Director of Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce and a member of the CEO Talent Council. Ida strives to help young people persist in their post-secondary journey and ultimately turn their passions into prosperity. https://www.autoworkz.org
