Microscopic Ring Launched: Smaller Than a Strand of Hair
EINPresswire.com/ -- The science fiction-inspired accessory brand "EPOCH-X" announced the launch of its microscopic ring, which is about 25x25x5 micrometers in size, making it around 38,000 times smaller than the $67,350 minuscule purse that MSCHF sold last year.
To highlight its tiny and endearing size, this brand-new creation, which is visible under a microscope and smaller than a hair strand, is presented next to a cat. This microscopic ring has been inspired by vintage science fiction movies such as 'Fantastic Voyage' (1966). With its most recent creation, EPOCH-X seeks to pay homage to the 58-year-old vintage film featuring the idea of a group of scientists who were miniatured and injected into a human body.
Speaking to the media, Jackson Park from EPOCH-X said, “All our ideas are built on the legacy of Science fiction works. We dedicate ourselves to pioneers who contributed to the genre. With our microscopic ring, the miniaturization technology imagined in "Ant-Man" and "Fantastic Voyage" (1966) has become a reality. It is even smaller than a tiny, cute cat. When with a cat, the cuteness increases exponentially.”
Interestingly, EPOCH-X does not plan to sell or use its tiny ring for practical purposes. Rather, the business intends to give it away to science fiction fans who complete a quick online quiz. Fans have the opportunity to acquire a piece of futuristic art during this exclusive giveaway event, which runs through August 16.
For updates, follow EPOCH-X on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/epoch___x
To learn more, visit https://epoch-x.com/en-ww/pages/microscopic or contact Jackson Park at jacksonpark@epoch-x.com.
Jackson Park
To highlight its tiny and endearing size, this brand-new creation, which is visible under a microscope and smaller than a hair strand, is presented next to a cat. This microscopic ring has been inspired by vintage science fiction movies such as 'Fantastic Voyage' (1966). With its most recent creation, EPOCH-X seeks to pay homage to the 58-year-old vintage film featuring the idea of a group of scientists who were miniatured and injected into a human body.
Speaking to the media, Jackson Park from EPOCH-X said, “All our ideas are built on the legacy of Science fiction works. We dedicate ourselves to pioneers who contributed to the genre. With our microscopic ring, the miniaturization technology imagined in "Ant-Man" and "Fantastic Voyage" (1966) has become a reality. It is even smaller than a tiny, cute cat. When with a cat, the cuteness increases exponentially.”
Interestingly, EPOCH-X does not plan to sell or use its tiny ring for practical purposes. Rather, the business intends to give it away to science fiction fans who complete a quick online quiz. Fans have the opportunity to acquire a piece of futuristic art during this exclusive giveaway event, which runs through August 16.
For updates, follow EPOCH-X on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/epoch___x
To learn more, visit https://epoch-x.com/en-ww/pages/microscopic or contact Jackson Park at jacksonpark@epoch-x.com.
Jackson Park
Inhype Korea
jacksonpark@epoch-x.com