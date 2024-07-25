Health on allegations of contaminated water at Dr AB Xuma Building

The Department of Health has noted misleading media reports which suggest that the department is in violation of Occupational Health and Safety due to alleged contaminated domestic water system which threatens the health and well- being of the employees.

The Department has for the past three years, diligently tested the quality of drinking water at Dr AB Xuma Building and the water passed the standard in line with South African National Standards for drinking water. For this current year the water was tested at several points in the building on 08 July 2024 by a private laboratory, and on 12 July by the National Health Laboratory Services. The test results for both tests complied with the South African National Standard (SANS 241:2015).

The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remains our priority, and we would not neglect to do what is necessary to prevent the risk with potential to threaten their wellbeing. We appeal to those who are peddling unfounded allegations to stop since it only serves to create instability and unnecessary panic amongst the employees.

