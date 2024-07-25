Minister Gayton McKenzie meets with Team South Africa in Paris, 25 Jul

The Department of Sport Arts and Culture, Minister Gayton McKenzie will undertake a meet and greet session to give words of encouragement to Team South Africa (SA) at the welcome luncheon organized by the SA Ambassador to France, Mr Nathi Mthethwa.

The Minister will join Teams SA, following a bilateral meeting with the Commonwealth Ministers for this important engagement session on the sidelines of the 2024 Paris Games.

Details of the engagement are as follows:

Venue: Ekhaya Hub – Little Vilette, Parc de La Vilette, 211, Avenue Jean Jaures, 75019 Paris.

Time: 10h30 - 13h30 (South African Time).

Date: 25 July 2024

NB: There will be a photo opportunity during the meet and greet engagement.

For RSVPs, please contact Ms Zimasa Velaphi on ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za and 072 172 8925 (Calls and WhatsApp).

For media enquiries:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: 072 172 8925

Mr Cassiday Rangata-Jacobs, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: CassidayR@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 (0) 61 300 2963

