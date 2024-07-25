MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe hands over tractor and implements to Goboti Resident’s Association, 25 Jul

Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian (DRDAR) Nonceba Kontsiwe will use the handover of a tractor and it’s implements to the Goboti Resident’s Association to reiterate the call for communities to produce their own food for consumption and selling.

Kontsiwe will be in Goboti where she will also launch a “Green Revolution” spearheaded by the association led by church leaders, which has a long-term goal of seeing every household’s garden planted.

The delivery of the tractor to the villagers that aim to plant 200ha will bring a start in the MEC’s interventions to fight poverty and hunger in response to the report of the Human Rights Commission that called for urgent intervention to address it.

The MEC has committed to the intensifying of programmes of supporting vulnerable households that saw DRDAR investing R60 million to 30 000 vulnerable households in the Anti-Poverty sites across the province from 2009 to 2024.

In the same period, DRDAR delivered vegetable seeds, seedlings, maize, poultry feed, poultry medication, chicks and fertilizers to 205 038 households for food production to eradicate poverty.

Kontsiwe has been advocating for church, school and communities’ arable lands to cultivated to produce food and her engagement with an organization led by clergymen would be a launching pad to realize that goal.

In the last financial year, the organization which deals with rural development initiatives was provided by DRDAR with 15 sewing machines which they are using to train 50 women, who mostly young.

Members of the media are invited to attend this event that will take place as follows; Venue: Goboti village, eNgcobo

Date: 25 July 2024

Time: 09h00

For more information and RSVP please contact

MEC spokesperson Mr Athule Joka

071 688 4231 / 071 608 9041

Thozi Manyisana (Communications)

Cell: 082 494 3600

