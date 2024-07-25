Minister Dean Macpherson inspects work to reconstruct National Assembly, 25 Jul

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson will on Thursday, 25 July 2024, conduct an oversight visit to the ongoing work to clear and reconstruct the burnt-down National Assembly building on the Parliamentary Precinct in Cape Town.

As the custodian of public-owned properties in South Africa, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is the owner of the Parliamentary grounds but has handed over the reconstruction project to the Development Bank Of South Africa for implementation.

Due to safety considerations, members of the media will be unable to join the minister on his oversight visit, but will be supplied with pictures and video footage by the department upon request.

A briefing will take place in front of the National Assembly chambers following the minister’s oversight visit.

Details are as follows.

Date: 25 July 2024

Time: 14h30

Venue: National Assembly Chamber Entrance

Contact

Thami Mchunu

Director: Media Relations

079 519 6997