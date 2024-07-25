SINSO begins preparation for the National Economic Establishment Census (NEEC) Project – 2024.

Meeting with the Central Islands Provincial Secretary last month in Tulagi to conduct the Pilot test. (Mr. Allan Daonga-Centre position-PS-Central Province, behind him-Mr. Moffat Sanau-Team Leader-SINSO, far behind is Mr. Arthur Johannes Giesbert-World Bank Technical Advisor & the rest of the Team Members.)

The Economics Unit within the Solomon Islands National Statistics Office has held its first meeting on Thursday 11th July 2024 to discuss the preliminaries in its first phase of preparation towards the field enumeration for the National Economic Establishment Census (NEEC) Project.

The Census will begin in 14th October this year.

It is an important venture to update the Statistical Business Register and serve as the foundation for all business statistics and Gross Domestic Estimates, GDP.

SINSO is partnering with the Solomon Island Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the World Bank. Both these partners endorsed the relevance of the census.

The census will cover all Provinces. It will concentrate on covering the majority of business activities as well as being representative for the entire Solomon Islands.

During the field operation, SINSO seeks the cooperation from the local authorities as well as from the local business communities within the selected wards.

The Census Establishment is conducted under the Statistical Law (Amendment Act. 2007) and hence the business communities are legally obliged to cooperate and provide the requested information as complete and correct as possible.

Last month, SINSO successfully conducted a pilot survey to test the questionnaires, procedures and software tools in Tulagi, Central Islands Province.

The office is expected to issue vacancies to recruit officers for the Census project later this month.

