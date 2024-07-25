End User Computing (EUC) Market Trends is Electrifying Growth Cycle: VMware, Citrix Systems, Google
The Latest Released Global End User Computing (EUC) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global End User Computing (EUC) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Global End User Computing (EUC) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as VMware (United States), Citrix Systems (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (United States), Dell Technologies (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Google (United States).
— Nidhi Bhavasar
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global End User Computing (EUC) market to witness a CAGR of 10.05% during forecast period of 2024-2030.
Definition
The End User Computing (EUC) market refers to the industry focused on providing technologies, solutions, and services that enable end-users—typically non-IT professionals—to create, manage, and deploy their own computing applications and systems. EUC encompasses a range of tools and platforms that empower users to address their specific needs and enhance productivity without heavy reliance on centralized IT departments.
Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Breakdown by By Solution (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Device Management, Unified Communication (UC), Software Asset Management (SAM), Others) by By Service (Consulting, Support and maintenance, System Integration, others) by By Region (North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
End User Computing (EUC) Market Driver
• Demand for workplace flexibility, adoption of cloud computing, and the need for improved employee productivity
SWOT Analysis on Global End User Computing (EUC) Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global End User Computing (EUC)
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Study Table of Content
Global End User Computing (EUC) Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Consulting, Support and maintenance, System Integration, others] in 2024
Global End User Computing (EUC) Market by Application/End Users [Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Device Management, Unified Communication (UC), Software Asset Management (SAM), Others]
Global End User Computing (EUC) Sales and Growth Rate (2024-2030)
Global End User Computing (EUC) Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Global End User Computing (EUC) (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in the complete table of Contents
