Harper Slein Launches Urban Crew Collection with Exclusive Drop of Oversized Tees on July 27th
KOCHI, KERALA, INDIA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harper Slein, a new premium clothing brand, is set to make its mark in the fashion industry with the launch of its highly anticipated Urban Crew collection on July 27th, 2024. The collection will feature oversized, 100% cotton tees with striking designs, catering to the fashion-forward Gen Z demographic. After 6 months of rigorous customer testing and feedback, these T-shirts are guaranteed to provide both quality and style to fashion enthusiasts worldwide.
The Urban Crew collection is a testament to Harper Slein's commitment to bringing high-quality fashion to international markets. With a focus on Gen Z, the brand aims to provide trendy and unique pieces that cater to the ever-evolving fashion tastes of this generation. The oversized tees in the collection have been carefully designed and crafted to ensure maximum comfort and style, making them a must-have for any fashion-forward individual.
"We are thrilled to finally unveil our Urban Crew collection to the world," says Harper Slein's founder, Vipul J Nair.
"We have put in a lot of effort and dedication to create a line of oversized tees that not only meet the highest standards of quality but also reflect the latest fashion trends. We are confident that our customers will love the designs and the comfort of these tees, and we can't wait for them to get their hands on them."
The exclusive drop of the Urban Crew collection on July 27th will mark the beginning of Harper Slein's journey to becoming a leading brand in the fashion industry. With its focus on providing premium, high-quality fashion to international markets, the brand is set to make a statement and capture the hearts of fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Stay tuned for more exciting releases from Harper Slein in the future.
For more information on Harper Slein and the Urban Crew collection, please visit their website at www.harperslein.com.
Follow them on social media for updates and sneak peeks of their upcoming collections.
Vipul J Nair
Harper Slein
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram