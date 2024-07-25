AutoVR360 and MySpec Teams Up with UK Car Events: A New Era for Automotive Enthusiasts

AutoVR360

Welcome to AutoVR360: Reimagining car sales with Virtual Reality

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a ground breaking move set to elevate the car enthusiast experience, AutoVR360, the leading innovator in vehicle customization technology and MySpec the app for vehicle enthusiasts, has announced a strategic partnership with UK Car Events, the premier organizer of automotive shows and exhibitions across the United Kingdom. This collaboration aims to revolutionize how car enthusiasts engage with their vehicles and the broader automotive community.

AutoVR360's cutting-edge tools, which allow users to virtually modify and personalize cars with a range of high-tech features and designs, will be seamlessly integrated into UK Car Events' popular exhibitions. "We are thrilled to partner with UK Car Events," said Hannah Hayes, CEO of AutoVR360. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to bring state-of-the-art customization capabilities to car lovers everywhere. Attendees at UK Car Events will now have the unique opportunity to experience our technology first hand, enhancing their interaction with their vehicles in ways never before possible."

UK Car Events is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. Michael Martin, Event Director at UK Car Events, commented, "Teaming up with AutoVR360 and MySpec allows us to offer an unparalleled interactive experience at our events. Our attendees are always looking for the latest in automotive innovation, and AutoVR360's technology is set to become a major highlight of our shows."

Starting this summer, AutoVR360's technology will be featured prominently at all major UK Car Events exhibitions. Attendees can expect live demonstrations, hands-on customization sessions, and the chance to enter exclusive competitions. These events will not only showcase the latest advancements in car customization but also provide a platform for enthusiasts to connect, share ideas, and inspire each other.

Raymond, the CEO of MySpec, the UK’s premier app for vehicle customizers and enthusiasts, also expressed excitement about the collaboration. "Integrating AutoVR360's technology with UK Car Events will provide a seamless and enhanced experience for car enthusiasts. This partnership aligns perfectly with Myspec's goal to offer the best tools and platforms for vehicle customisers & enthusiasts.

The partnership kicks off with the upcoming event on the 4th of August at the Newark Showground https://www.ukcarevents.uk/epcshow , where AutoVR360 and MySpec will unveil their latest suite of customization tools in both the VR and mobile app world. Visitors will have the opportunity to test-drive the technology, speak with AutoVR360 and Myspec experts, and even see some of the most creative modifications brought to life.

This collaboration marks a new chapter in the automotive world, blending technology and passion to create an unforgettable experience for car enthusiasts. As AutoVR360, MySpec and UK Car Events gear up for a series of dynamic exhibitions, the automotive community eagerly anticipates the innovations and excitement that lie ahead.

MAX WALTON, RETAIL MANAGER AT LAMBORGHINI TESTING AutoVR360