Singapore’s Actxa and Indonesia’s Universitas Kristen Krida Wacana Partner to Lead AI-Driven Chronic Disease Prevention
Marcus Soo, CEO of Actxa and Prof. Dr.-Ing. Ir. Herman Parung, M.Eng, Rector of UKRIDA embarking on a new partnership after signing the MOU and RCA.
This alliance leverages AI, ML, and Big Data to pioneer R&D, aiming to prevent chronic diseases and accelerate healthcare innovation and market introduction.SINGAPORE, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actxa Pte Ltd (“Actxa”), a Singaporean AI-driven deep tech company, has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) and a Research and Collaboration Agreement (“RCA”) with Universitas Kristen Krida Wacana (“UKRIDA”), a prominent private institution of higher education that has been committed to education, research, and community service for 56 years in Indonesia, with its Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences being the oldest at the university.
The MOU and RCA, signed on 24 July 2024, mark a significant milestone for Actxa as it embarks on a collaborative partnership focusing on joint research, product development, higher education, human resources development, and community services in artificial intelligence (“AI”) based chronic disease management. UKRIDA, whose mission is to be at the forefront of healthcare science development, has embraced Artificial intelligence as an avant-garde, innovative technology as a major focus for UKRIDA’s Research and Development efforts. This joint project, therefore, will bring great benefit to both Actxa and UKRIDA, whose interests are perfectly matched.
Since 2017, Actxa has been at the forefront of collaborations with research and medical institutions in Singapore and globally, focusing on developing life-changing preventive health technologies and solutions using AI. One of Actxa’s most significant achievements is BGEM, the world’s first non-invasive blood glucose monitoring solution. Powered by a cloud-based AI-driven algorithm, BGEM integrates seamlessly with smart wearables and hearables using Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors to assess the risk of impaired glucose regulation.
UKRIDA’s interest in developing healthcare based on innovative technology has found BGEM to have great potential in glucose metabolism evaluation and control, especially since diabetes mellitus is one of the major metabolic diseases that needs to be prevented and controlled. The joint project with Actxa to further develop BGEM capabilities and adapt them to the Indonesian population will enable UKRIDA to be a pioneer in chronic disease prevention and control technology in Indonesia.
This strategic partnership enables Actxa and UKRIDA, with its motto “Lead to Impact”, to jointly pioneer research and development initiatives leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Machine Learning (“ML”), and Big Data Analytics. Their collaborative efforts aim to detect, delay, or prevent the onset of chronic diseases. This alliance fosters innovation through the co-creation of healthcare solutions and advanced technologies, coupled with rapid prototyping, to accelerate the market introduction of these products and technologies.
Marcus Soo, Chief Executive Officer of Actxa, said, “We are honoured to partner with UKRIDA, marking a significant milestone for Actxa as we embark on our very first collaboration with an Indonesian university conducting research within a hospital setting. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and empowering individuals with tools to make informed and positive lifestyle decisions.
We extend our gratitude to our joint venture partner, LIF, for their pivotal role in this close partnership, facilitating our efforts in Indonesia. Together, we aim to drive global innovation in preventive healthcare, leveraging our combined expertise to make meaningful strides in chronic disease prevention and management.”
Prof. Dr.-Ing. Ir. Herman Parung, M.Eng, Rector of UKRIDA, shared, “Both Actxa and UKRIDA share a profound commitment to innovation and the advancement of preventive healthcare solutions. This partnership is poised to accelerate the development of advanced healthcare solutions, ultimately contributing to better health and well-being for individuals and communities.” He also added, “We are confident that this partnership will yield significant advancements in healthcare and foster a strong bond between our institutions.”
This partnership between Actxa and UKRIDA heralds groundbreaking innovations in chronic disease prevention and management, working towards building a healthier future for individuals in Singapore, Indonesia, and worldwide. This joint project will also be an example of UKRIDA’s commitment to developing health science based on innovative technology and its effort to build strategic partners from national, regional, and international circles to bring greater progress and benefit to society.
Tan Lay Eng
Actxa Pte Ltd
+65 9877 0406
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram