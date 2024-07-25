EmpowerID Promotes Ujwal Halkatti to Chief Operating Officer
EmpowerID, an industry leading provider of Identity and Access Governance, promotes Ujwal Halkatti to the role of Chief Operating Officer.
EmpowerID’s commitment to empowering organizations with highly scalable and secure identity solutions is unwavering. As COO, I look forward to delivering exceptional value to our customers.”DUBLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmpowerID, a leading provider of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solutions, today announced the promotion of Ujwal Halkatti to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).
— Ujwal Halkatti, Chief Operating Officer
Halkatti, with over two decades of experience in the technology sector, has been instrumental in driving EmpowerID's growth and operational excellence since joining the company in 2012. In his new role, he will oversee company-wide operations, focusing on scaling processes, enhancing product quality, and driving customer success.
During his tenure as VP of Engineering, Halkatti led numerous initiatives that have been crucial to EmpowerID's success, including:
• Streamlined product development, quality assurance, and professional services processes
• Effectively coordinated a rapid pace of major and minor product releases
• Spearheaded the creation of EmpowerID’s PMO and Customer Success organizations that increased client satisfaction
• Implemented a robust planning methodology that improved product quality and implementation processes
• Drove a 40% year-over-year increase in professional services revenue
“I am honored and excited to take on this new challenge,” said Ujwal. “EmpowerID’s commitment to empowering organizations with highly scalable and secure identity solutions is unwavering. As COO, I look forward to delivering exceptional value to our customers.”
EmpowerID CEO, Patrick Parker, expressed confidence in Ujwal’s ability to lead. “Ujwal’s passion for innovation and his dedication to our customers make him the ideal choice for this role. We are thrilled to have him as our COO,” said Parker.
About EmpowerID: EmpowerID is a global leader in Identity Governance and Administration solutions. Our comprehensive platform enables organizations to manage user identities, access, and entitlements across diverse systems and applications. With a focus on security, compliance, and user experience, EmpowerID empowers organizations across the globe to secure internal, partner, and consumer identities within a zero trust architecture.
For more information, visit www.empowerid.com.
