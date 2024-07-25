Radisson RED Phuket, Patong Beach set to Open December 2024

Positioned just 270 meters from Patong beach and surrounded by retail malls, restaurants, and nightlife, the resort is poised to be the pulse of Patong’s bustling tourist hub. The resort’s design and amenities reflect the Radisson RED brand’s commitment to creating a vibrant, stylish, and socially engaging environment. This 390-key resort promises to redefine upscale lifestyle hospitality in the “Land of Smiles.”

Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach, the first in Thailand, is a 390-key resort that promises to redefine upscale lifestyle hospitality in the “Land of Smiles.”

Our goal is to offer a unique and outstanding experience which combines bold, social, and hyper-connected hospitality that resonates with the spirit of Patong Beach.” — Gary Murray, CEO of Destination Group

PHUKET, THAILAND, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Destination Group is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated upcoming opening of the first Radisson RED Resort in Thailand, Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach, set for December 2024. Located in the vibrant heart of Patong, Phuket; this 390-key resort promises to redefine upscale lifestyle hospitality in the “Land of Smiles.”

A NEW WAVE OF HOSPITALITY

Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach combines distinctive experiences inspired by local culture integrating the brand DNA of mixology, fashion and music with an unwavering commitment to guest experiences, all presented with a playful twist on the conventional. Positioned just 270 meters from Patong beach and surrounded by retail malls, restaurants, and nightlife, the resort is poised to be the pulse of Patong’s bustling tourist hub.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce the Radisson RED brand to Thailand,” said Gary Murray, CEO of Destination Group. “Our goal is to offer a unique and outstanding experience which combines bold, social, and hyper-connected hospitality that resonates with the spirit of Patong Beach. This destination will be a hub for thrill-seekers, sunbathers, culture vultures, and nature lovers alike.”

A CREATIVE HUB FOR MODERN TRAVELERS

The resort’s design and amenities reflect the Radisson RED brand’s commitment to creating a vibrant, stylish, and socially engaging environment. Guests will be greeted by a life-sized sculpture of a red lacquered elephant wearing earphones, setting the tone for a stay that is as playful as it is premium. The art-inspired lobby features a red tuk-tuk as the center piece, where guests can enjoy a seamless check-in experience via a dedicated app. Guests will enjoy a high speed digital nomad working area in the lobby with local brewed coffee from Urban Café.

“Our vision for Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach is to create a space where creativity and social interaction thrive,” said Stacey Walton, Vice President of Destination Hospitality. “From DJs in the lobby to live music on the rooftop club, we want to be the place where locals and visitors can discover something new and exciting every day.”

UNIQUE AMENITIES AND DINING EXPERIENCES

The resort offers a variety of accommodations, including hyper-connected rooms with high-speed Wi-Fi, streaming services, and USB ports. The Family Rooms are kitted out with bunk beds, while the Party Rooms contain dedicated fun spaces catering to every type of stay.

The resort additionally boasts of 8,000 sq ft of versatile ballroom and meeting space, perfect for events of any scale. The modern facilities provide an ideal setting for conferences, weddings, and social gatherings.

Dining and nightlife options are unparalleled, featuring a hub of 11 branded outlets, that include-

1. All-day deli and evening bar

2. Grab & Go 24h kiosk

3. Lobby lounge and bar

4. Phuket’s No.1 Dining venue (to be announced)

5. Speakeasy Nightclub

6. SO RED Rooftop Beach club and Lounge

7. Hard Rock Café Phuket

8. Hooters Phuket

9. Scoozi Pizza

10. Wow Cow Ice Cream

11. Urban Café

12. Warehouse Grill

Guests can also enjoy wellness amenities include a Himalayan sea salt spa, ice tubs, and a state-of-the-art gym and power fitness center.

“Our aim is to offer a dynamic and immersive experience that goes beyond traditional hospitality,” said Adrien Grob, General Manager of Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach. “With two pools, a movie theatre, a video arcade, and a kids’ club, there is something for everyone. We want our guests to feel the energy and excitement of Patong Beach while enjoying the comforts of our modern amenities.”

A HUB OF CREATIVITY AND CONNECTION

Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach is more than just a hotel; it is a meeting place for creative minds and exciting experiences. The resort collaborates with local and national influencers, organizations, and media to promote creativity and community engagement. Guests and locals alike can enjoy curated music, live performances, and events that celebrate new artists and innovative ideas.

“Our lobby is designed for social connections, with a buzzing bar at its center, with the latest house music played live by Guest DJ’s, making it the perfect place for guests and locals to mingle,” added Stacey Walton. “With bold interior design and playful touches, we create standout experiences across all our public and private spaces.”

For more information, visit https://radissonredphuket.com/

***

ABOUT RADISSON RED

Radisson RED is an upper upscale hotel brand that presents a playful twist on the conventional. The brand injects new life into hospitality through informal services where anything goes, a vibrant social scene that’s waiting to be shared and stylish public spaces with standout design to inspire our guests. Radisson RED hotels are designed to fit the needs of our guests by giving them endless opportunities to tune in and out, switching effortlessly between business and pleasure. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson RED by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson RED is a part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

ABOUT DESTINATION GROUP

Destination Group is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company dedicated to creating exceptional experiences that inspire and delight. With a portfolio of renowned brands and properties, Destination Group is committed to innovation, quality, and guest satisfaction.

Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach