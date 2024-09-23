Selina to offer New All-Inclusive Adventures and Experiences

Scuba Diving is one of the experience packages that Collective Hospitality is offering. Elephant Sanctuaries, a part of Collective Hospitality's experience package, is famous in Thailand. Venture to spiritual wellness with Collective Hospitality's wellness package.

The curated experiences and adventures include 3, 5, and 7 day packages for experiences like Surfing instruction, Muay Thai, Wellness, etc.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Murray, CEO of Collective Hospitality, is excited to announce our newest series of all-inclusive experiences and adventures across its various Selina, Socialtel, Slumber Party, and Bodega resorts around the world. These curated experiences and adventures are in some of the world’s most exotic and exciting locations. They include 3, 5, and 7 day packages for experiences like Surfing instruction, Muay Thai or Jui Jitsu training, Scuba diving certification, Reef Snorkeling, and Spiritual Wellness programs. Selina is famous for creating great experiences for its guests. This is the first time ever that Selina has offered such all-inclusive experiences for its guests. These will be offered through selected travel wholesalers whom we partner with to offer these all-inclusive packages.

Collective is launching these new exciting travel experiences at World Youth and Student Travel Conference (WYSTC), (Booth A.24) from Sept 24-27, 2024. WTSTC is the leading trade event for the global youth, student and educational travel industry. Collective will be showcasing all of its brands and experiences at the WYSTC event this week.

Collective Hospitality is the largest social accommodation provider in the world with hotels, resorts, and social accommodation under multiple brands. Selina brand where you stay, explore, work, and connect, Slumber Party is our party fun brand with a focus to create epic parties and adventures for our guests – Adventure Hard and Party Harder is our motto. Bodega is our chill brand with a focus on the local experiences and digital nomads – Be Part of the Family is our motto. Socialtel is our four star resort brand that focusses on creating social experiences for our guests to mingle and meet new friends – Live Social... Be Social is our motto. All of our brands focus on adventure, sustainability, community, innovation, and guest satisfaction. Collective Hospitality has quickly become a leader in the hospitality industry, renowned for its commitment to excellence and its ability to anticipate and respond to market trends.

***



About Collective Hospitality PTE Ltd

About Selina

Selina hotels and resorts is a rapidly growing hospitality group that combines affordable accommodations with co-working spaces, wellness offerings, and local experiences tailored for today’s digital nomads and adventure seekers. Founded in 2015, Selina has established a strong presence in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations, offering travellers a place to stay, work, and connect with like-minded individuals. Selina is celebrated for its vibrant community atmosphere, eclectic design, and commitment to sustainability. Selina operates over 100 properties in 22 countries.

