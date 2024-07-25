Peloton Launches Two Oracle Cloud EPM Accelerators to Boost Financial and Workforce Planning
Designed to Shorten Time-to-Value, Enhance Operational Efficiency, and Improve Decision-Making Capabilities
Our Oracle Cloud EPM accelerators are designed to help our customers see value faster and improve operational efficiency by combining rapid implementation with comprehensive planning capabilities.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peloton Consulting Group expands its portfolio of Oracle Cloud EPM accelerators to include Financial and Workforce Planning. Peloton’s accelerators facilitate faster and more accurate planning, reduce risk, and improve data quality. With over 15 best-in-class, driver-based planning methods, businesses can now easily optimize their planning processes.
— Matthew Conner, Chief Customer Officer at Peloton Consulting Group.
The Oracle Cloud EPM Financial Planning Accelerator leverages the Financial Planning module to enable accurate driver-based budgeting and forecasting, historical data trending, and detailed financial reporting. With the release of this accelerator, organizations can now streamline their financial planning processes more efficiently, improve decision-making, and achieve better alignment with strategic objectives.
The Oracle Cloud EPM Workforce Planning Accelerator utilizes the Workforce Planning module to enhance the labor planning and budgeting process, providing real-time insights into labor expenses and workforce performance, enabling accurate forecasting and strategic alignment of workforce costs with financial goals. With the release of this accelerator, organizations can achieve a cohesive approach to workforce planning.
"Our Oracle Cloud EPM accelerators are designed to help our customers see value faster and improve operational efficiency by combining rapid implementation with comprehensive planning capabilities," says Matthew Conner, Chief Customer Officer at Peloton Consulting Group. "We are inspired to offer businesses a streamlined approach to digitally transforming and realizing the full potential of Oracle Cloud EPM, enhancing planning accuracy, and driving strategic decision-making."
Oracle Cloud EPM Financial and Workforce Planning Accelerators are designed to enhance accuracy, streamline processes, and improve decision-making for finance professionals. Peloton's comprehensive accelerator helps enable businesses to realize the full potential of Oracle Cloud EPM, ultimately leading to better planning accuracy and business growth.
About Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team leverages best practices, industry expertise, and know-how in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. We bring people, processes, and technology together through connected capabilities to help organizations progress further, faster. That is the Peloton way! www.pelotongroup.com
Elizabeth Murphy
Peloton Consulting Group
+1 650-255-2665
emurphy@pelotongroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn