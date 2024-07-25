2nd Annual Family Music and Arts Festival by INET Entertainment Corp
INET Entertainment Corp announces 2nd Annual Family Music and Arts Festival on July 27, 2024, in Boston’s Mattapan Almont Park, themed "Healing Our Community."BOSTON, MA, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INET Entertainment Corp is thrilled to announce the 2nd Annual Family Music and Arts Festival, scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Boston’s Mattapan Almont Park. The festival will take place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET and is co-presented by the House of Inspiration (HOI) Radio Network under the theme "Healing Our Community."
The primary goal of the festival is to foster the well-being of children and adults alike by instilling self-confidence, ethical values, and moral principles through music and arts entertainment. As a company specializing in educational enrichment programs, INET Entertainment Corp is dedicated to teaching inner-city and disadvantaged youth self-esteem and empowerment through music and the arts.
Festival Details and Activities
The HOI Family Music & Arts Festival supports the nonprofit's mission of promoting mental health awareness and encouraging empowerment. Attendees can look forward to live musical performances by headlining smooth jazz musician André Ward, award-winning producer and music educator Ms. Angel Monét, multi-hyphenate artist Diggity Dom, DJ, Producer and writer HOTBERRYBLACK, reggae band Roots Alley Collective, and soul singer Wanda Perry Joseph.
The festival will also feature an array of local food vendors, children’s entertainment, and resources from nonprofit organizations providing childcare, mental health support, career services, and more. A highlight for families worldwide includes instant access to Ms. Angel Monét’s acclaimed international children’s edutainment program, the “Ms. Angel Monét Show,” perfect for kids ages 0-7, available via InetProductionsInc.com or by tuning in to the HOI Internet radio station at www.hoinetwork.com.
Community Involvement and Inclusivity
Local businesses, community leaders, organizations, and families will all be represented, fostering a community-centric experience. Inclusivity and accessibility are key focuses, with plans for handicapped-accessible restrooms and park entrances to ensure a welcoming environment for all attendees.
Safety Measures and Security
A dedicated security team will be on-site to oversee the safety and security of festival-goers, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.
Volunteer and Sponsorship Opportunities
There are numerous opportunities for volunteers to get involved, both in the preparation stages and on the day of the event. Individuals or businesses interested in becoming sponsors or partners for the festival can sign up through the website portal, which offers different categories for vendors, performers, sponsors, donors, and volunteers.
How Funds Benefit the Cause
Funds will be raised through our GoFundMe page, the Extraordinary Person Awards event, sponsor contributions, vendor fees, grants, and community donations. These funds will directly benefit our efforts in educational enrichment and community empowerment.
Success Stories from Past Festivals
Our previous festival saw people come together to celebrate through inspirational songs and positive performances, creating a sense of community and joy. Mental health wellness speakers provided invaluable advice, helping attendees navigate tough situations. Families participated in games and activities, creating lasting memories and strengthening bonds.
For more information on the HOI Radio Network Family Music and Arts Festival and to order tickets, visit Eventbrite.
Vendor applications are still open for local businesses and nonprofit organizations wishing to participate.
Contact us at www.inetentertainmentcorp.org for further details on how to become a sponsor or partner.
Angel Monet
INET ENTERTAINMENT CORP
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube