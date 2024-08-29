World Funk Orchestra Teams Up with Bobi Wine for New Single "Such A Beautiful Day"

Bobi Wine & World Funk Orchestra

World Funk Orchestra collaborates with Bobi Wine on the uplifting single "Such A Beautiful Day" blending vibrant music with powerful messages of love and unity.

This is just the beginning.” — Bobi Wine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since the inception of the World Funk Orchestra , their mission has been to entertain, unite, and inspire a global audience through their vibrant music and powerful messages. This mission reaches new heights with the highly anticipated release of their latest single, "Such A Beautiful Day," featuring Ugandan superstar and Oscar-nominated musician/activist Bobi Wine alongside his frequent collaborator Nubian Li. The single launches on Thursday, August 29th, promising to captivate audiences around the world.Composer, vocalist, and co-founder Mitchell Stuart expressed his excitement, stating, “Words can’t express how humbled we are to have Bobi Wine and Nubian Li join forces with World Funk Orchestra. It’s like Marvel’s Avengers assembling for the first time.”The collaboration is not just musical, but a celebration of love, freedom, and joy infusing our reimagined anthem, Such A Beautiful Day. We are proud that Bobi Wine chose this song to introduce his and Nubian Li’s partnership with World Funk Orchestra to the global music community.Bobi Wine shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Hearing World Funk Orchestra’s music returned to my heart my love of music and the power it has to heal and bring people together.” This sentiment resonates deeply with the mission of World Funk Orchestra, which aims to use music as a catalyst for positive change.The track “Such A Beautiful Day” features contributions from an impressive roster of artists, including legendary producer, composer and keyboardist, Onree Gill (Alicia Keys, Will.I.Am), Cedric Samson (Miriam Makeba), The Samson Brothers, Rebecca McCartney and Kinders Van Sion, a talented South African gospel choir directed by Daniel Isaac Titus. The single showcases the unique blend of various musical styles, with WFO members Mike Ratti on drums, tribal and Afrobeats percussion, and Mitchell Stuart on vocals, guitars, and bass.Production and EngineeringThe single is truly a global production by World Funk Orchestra’s own M&M team (New York City), Onree Gill (Las Vegas), legendary Ugandan producer Paddyman (Kampala), and Andrew Rawbone-Viljoen, a world-class engineer from Digital Forest Studios (Cape Town, South Africa). Mastering and Dolby Atmos mixing were expertly handled by Lionel Dean Jarvis (Toronto), known for his work with Nelly Furtado. This high-caliber production ensures that "Such A Beautiful Day" will deliver an unparalleled listening experience.Supporting the ReleaseTo enhance the excitement surrounding the release, a globally produced AI animated music video produced by Emmy-award and 2x Clio award-winning HQ Creative, and the Looking 4 Larry Agency (Paul Heyman) that will accompany the single, adding a visually captivating layer to the already epic sound. The video aims to further engage audiences and draw attention to the important messages conveyed through the music.Mission Statement: We Speak RhythmWorld Funk Orchestra continues to build on its success, with highlights including over 425k Spotify streams, 20 million video views, and a growing fanbase of over 100,000 likes on TikTok. Their continuous growth on platforms like Spotify, YouTube, and Instagram has led to remarkable reviews and charitable campaigns. Since their first launch in April 2023, WFO has established a loyal following in the U.S., as well as major markets across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.Join the MovementAs Bobi Wine puts it, “This is just the beginning.” The collaboration between World Funk Orchestra and Bobi Wine represents not only a musical venture but a promise of more magic, celebrations, and passion to come. Fans and music lovers alike are invited to experience the uplifting power of "Such A Beautiful Day" and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #SuchABeautifulDay.World Wide Distribution provided by; Vydia, exclusively on WFO Music, Ltd.

