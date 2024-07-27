Triadex Services' Acquisition of ADM Marketing Creates a Powerhouse in Multi-Unit Business Marketing
Triadex Services acquires ADM Marketing, enhancing AI/ML analytics to revolutionize multi-unit business marketing and drive unparalleled growth.TAMPA, FLORIDA, US, July 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triadex Services, a leading data-driven marketing agency, proudly announces the acquisition of ADM Marketing. This strategic move positions the combined entity as a powerhouse in the multi-unit business space, delivering unparalleled value through advanced AI/ML analytics and data-driven marketing solutions.
The newly merged company will now operate solely under the name Triadex, with the former ADM Marketing rebranded as Triadex Strategic Data Solutions. This integration marks a significant milestone in Triadex's journey to revolutionize marketing for franchise and multi-unit businesses.
"This acquisition represents a pivotal moment for our company and our clients," said Greg Mesaros, CEO of Triadex. "By combining our strengths, we are poised to deliver even more impactful, data-driven marketing strategies that drive growth and maximize ROI for multi-unit businesses."
Stephen Farr-Jones, the founder and president of ADM Marketing and now Chief Strategy Officer of Triadex, added, "Joining forces with Triadex allows us to leverage our combined expertise and resources to create unmatched marketing solutions. We are excited about the opportunities this brings to our clients, enabling them to reach new heights of success."
Enhanced Capabilities and Expanded Services
The merger brings together ADM Marketing's expertise in data analytics, AI/ML-powered targeting, and hyperlocal marketing with Triadex's robust capabilities in direct mail, digital advertising, and lead generation. This powerful combination enables Triadex to offer a comprehensive suite of marketing solutions tailored specifically for multi-unit businesses, including:
Advanced AI/ML Analytics: Utilizing cutting-edge algorithms and machine learning models, Triadex can precisely target high-value customer segments, optimize marketing campaigns, and predict customer behaviors.
Data-Driven Marketing Insights: Leveraging insights from over 3 billion data points, coupled with its customers’ own data, Triadex helps businesses make informed decisions that enhance marketing effectiveness and drive sales growth.
Hyperlocal Targeting: Focused marketing efforts tailored to specific geographic areas, using methods like geofencing, ensure that marketing messages resonate with local audiences, boosting foot traffic and conversion rates.
Integrated Marketing Solutions: Combining direct mail, digital ads, and email marketing, Triadex creates cohesive campaigns that amplify their clients’ brand messages across multiple channels, maximizing sales and new client acquisition.
A Proven Track Record
With over 20 years of experience in the marketing industry, Triadex has a proven track record of delivering measurable results for multi-unit businesses. The company's innovative strategies have consistently driven sales growth, increased foot traffic, and improved customer retention for national brands across various industries.
"Our clients can expect the same high level of service and expertise they've come to trust, now enhanced by the expanded capabilities of our newly integrated team," added Mesaros. "We are excited about the future and the opportunities this acquisition brings for our clients and partners."
About Triadex
Triadex is the premier marketing firm dedicated to empowering multi-unit businesses and franchises to achieve extraordinary success through data-driven marketing solutions. Backed by a team of expert data scientists and armed with access to over 3 billion data points, we leverage strategic insights and innovative approaches to help clients achieve unparalleled sales growth and outperform their competition. With a specialized focus on multi-unit businesses and franchises, we offer AI/ML-powered targeting capabilities and tailored, hyperlocal marketing solutions to drive results and maximize ROI. Committed to environmental stewardship, we implement sustainable practices to minimize our carbon footprint and contribute to a healthier planet.
For more information about Triadex and its solutions, please visit www.triadexservices.com.
Nikkie Freeman
Triadex
+1 913-336-1270
