Thai Union Partners with Aligned Incentives to Accelerate Net Zero Targets for Seafood Production
This partnership marks a significant expansion of Aligned Incentives' GenAI-powered enterprise sustainability planning solution into Asia, beyond the US and EU.
Aligned Incentives stands out in its ability to provide actionable insights on Scope 3 emissions and offer detailed product-level inventories.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aligned Incentives, the market-leading enterprise sustainability planning solution, today announced a new partnership with Thai Union Group, the world's seafood leader known for brands like Chicken of the Sea and John West. Aligned Incentives will support Thai Union in developing a sophisticated analytical foundation to achieve corporate sustainability goals and to promote responsibly sourced seafood products.
Thai Union serves high-quality, sustainable seafood products to millions of families worldwide, generating an annual revenue of 3.9 billion USD in 2023. As a sustainability frontrunner, Thai Union has committed 200 million USD to its SeaChange® 2030 strategy, comprised of interconnected commitments for people and planet, including aiming to reduce Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050. The company seeks support to 1) build actionable pathways to meet its ambitious corporate goals, and 2) provide credible product footprints to customers to drive continued business growth whilst decoupling environmental impact.
"We are honored to be selected by Thai Union and look forward to collaborating with our first major customer headquartered in Asia on their Net Zero journey. Thai Union stands out in its focus on making sustainability a core part of its product differentiation in the market," said Yann Risz, CEO and Co-founder of Aligned Incentives. " As the corporate sustainability landscape transitions from high-level reporting to granular, process-based analytics, we are positioned to offer unparalleled Scope 3 visibility and transparent product footprints at scale.”
Aligned Incentives employs a cutting-edge system, which combines top-tier life cycle assessment (LCA) expertise, an extensive database, and GenAI-powered AITrack software, to enable custom process-based LCA for every product across a corporate portfolio. It empowers global industry leaders to develop accurate product footprints, transparent corporate reports, and actionable mitigation strategies at high speed.
The partnership with Thai Union will focus on three key areas:
● Granular Scope 3 drill-down: Pinpoint emission drivers in specific seafood activities and industrial processes—down to each line item and supplier across all purchased goods—and highlight meaningful mitigation opportunities towards Net Zero targets.
● Product footprint transparency: Provide in-depth, transparent footprint analysis for every SKU across thousands of products efficiently, justifying "green premiums" and generating higher demand for sustainable seafood products.
● Cross-functional integration: Enable collaboration across various business functions, including procurement, product, sales, marketing, and investor relations, providing role-based, secure access to information tailored to their needs.
“Thai Union is deeply committed to addressing the threat from climate change,” said Adam Brennan, Thai Union’s Chief Sustainability Officer. Under our SeaChange® 2030 sustainability strategy, we will accelerate our path to a healthier and more sustainable world through a reduction in emissions across our value chain. Aligned Incentives stands out in its ability to provide actionable insights on Scope 3 emissions and offer detailed product-level inventories. Offering that level of visibility is critical to Thai Union so we can track and communicate our progress, as well as drive engagement with stakeholders in hotspot areas.”
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀
Aligned Incentives offers a market-leading, GenAI-powered enterprise sustainability planning solution, distinguished by the depth and speed of its Scope 3 analytical capabilities. Trusted by the world's largest organizations, it helps companies efficiently assess all environmental issues—including climate change, water stress, biodiversity, and more—to achieve Net Zero goals and drive business success.
Aligned Incentives bridges the gap between non-scalable product life cycle assessment (LCA) software and high-level corporate reporting solutions that lack granularity. Built on top-tier LCA expertise, a comprehensive database, and GenAI-powered AITrack software, it quickly develops custom process-based LCA across the value chain for every product and purchase in a corporate portfolio.
Companies are empowered to pinpoint supply chain hotspots, assess product footprints, develop cost-effective mitigation strategies, and report verifiable progress toward sustainability targets. AITrack offers user-friendly interfaces for diverse departments and stakeholders, enabling collaboration with key suppliers and streamlined reporting for regulatory compliance and voluntary initiatives.
Learn more about Aligned Incentives at https://alignedincentives.com/
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗶 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗻
Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader, bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for 47 years.
Today, Thai Union is regarded as one of the world's leading seafood producers and is one of the largest producers of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 136.2 billion (US$ 3.9 billion) and a global workforce of more than 44,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.
The Company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, Hawesta, and Rügen Fisch, Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, OMG Meat, Bellotta and Marvo, and ingredient and supplement brands UniQ®BONE, UniQ®DHA and ZEAvita.
With a commitment to "Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans," Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, a founding participating company of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF), and current Chair of Seafood Business for Ocean Stewardship (SeaBOS).
Thai Union's ongoing leadership in sustainability has been taken to the next level with the announcement of SeaChange® 2030, the Company's expanded sustainability strategy with more ambitious goals for people and planet. Through SeaChange®, the Company was recognized and listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the 10th consecutive year in 2023, ranked number one on the Seafood Stewardship Index (SSI) for the third consecutive time, listed in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024, achieved a B rating from global environmental disclosure non-profit CDP, and was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the eighth straight year in 2023.
Find out more about the Group's sustainability strategy at https://www.seachangesustainability.org/
