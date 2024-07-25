WILLISTON FINANCIAL GROUP ADDS 1031 EXCHANGE SERVICES WITH THE LAUNCH OF WFG 1031, LLC
A product of MyHome, a WFG Company, WFG 1031, LLC offers seamless 1031 Exchange services in partnership with Accruit, enhancing transparency and efficiency.
We’re thrilled to introduce the availability of 1031 Exchange services through our newest offering, WFG 1031, LLC. We're dedicated to making each 1031 Exchange as efficient and seamless as possible.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Williston Financial Group® (WFG®), a full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide, today announced the availability of 1031 Exchange services through WFG 1031, LLC. A newly launched product of WFG’s marketing and technology subsidiary, MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™, WFG 1031, LLC provides 1031 Exchange services in partnership with Accruit LLC, one of the nation’s leading Qualified Intermediaries.
— Marty Frame, President, MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company
While not provided by WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG NTIC), 1031 Exchange services are available to WFG NTIC’s customers on a referral basis through WFG 1031, LLC. The company’s customers who use WFG 1031, LLC for their 1031 Exchange needs will benefit from seamless and transparent transactions while keeping more of their real estate transaction business under the WFG umbrella.
"Our mission at MyHome is to create continuous value for real estate, mortgage, and title industry professionals, and the consumers they serve. For this reason, we’re thrilled to introduce the availability of 1031 Exchange services through our newest offering, WFG 1031, LLC,” said MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company President Marty Frame. “We're dedicated to making each 1031 Exchange process as efficient and seamless as possible, reflecting our promise to bring more value and trust to every client relationship, and this collaboration ensures that our clients benefit from streamlined, secure, and transparent real estate transactions under the trusted WFG umbrella."
Other benefits of working with WFG 1031, LLC for 1031 Exchange services include:
In-House Coordination: The 1031 Exchanges will be coordinated through an in-house team, reducing friction and increasing efficiencies.
Software Workflow: The 1031 Exchanges will be completed through Accruit’s patented, industry-leading 1031 Exchange software, Exchange Manager ProSM, ensuring safe, secure processing and keeping clients and advisors informed about transaction timelines, fund availability, and other pertinent information throughout the 1031 Exchange process.
1031 Exchange Expertise: Access to Subject Matter Expert Attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists® (CES®) through Accruit.
Security of Funds: 1031 Exchange funds are safeguarded and held in segregated bank accounts and covered by Accruit under a $50 million fidelity bond, $25 million Errors & Omissions insurance, and $20 million Cyber Liability insurance.
For more information about WFG’s 1031 Exchange services or to set up a client for 1031 Exchange services, please email us at info@wfg1031.com, visit WFG1031.com or call 949-430-3766.
About Williston Financial Group®
Williston Financial Group® (WFG®) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFG® Lender Services and WFG National Title Insurance Company®. One of only six national underwriters, WFG achieved a national footprint faster than any title insurance provider in history. The WFG family of companies offers full-service title insurance and settlement services for use in residential and commercial mortgage and real estate transactions nationwide. For more information, visit www.wfgtitle.com.
About MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™
MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™ (MyHome), is dedicated to creating continuous value for homeownership professionals and the consumers they serve. A pioneer in online transaction collaboration, MyHome is growing its platform to make real estate services more connected, efficient, and secure. MyHome elevates the real estate experience by integrating the systems where homeownership professionals work, automating the flow of information, and keeping them engaged with their clients. For more information, please visit myhome.com.
About Accruit
Accruit is a leading full service Qualified Intermediary and developer of the industry’s only patented 1031 Exchange technology. Founded in 2000 and acquired by Inspira Financial in 2023, Accruit has gained the trust of thousands of clients and become a leader in the industry through its highly credentialed experts, consistent delivery of service, innovative technologies, robust security protocols and financial strength.
