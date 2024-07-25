Legendary Artist Gary Morris Honored with CMA of Texas Living Legend Award 2025
The Country Music Association of Texas proudly announces Gary Morris as the recipient of the esteemed Living Legend Award for 2025.
We are thrilled to honor Gary Morris with the Living Legend Award. His remarkable achievements and influence extends beyond his music, inspiring countless artists and fans.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Country Music Association of Texas proudly announces Gary Morris as the recipient of the esteemed Living Legend Award for 2025. This prestigious accolade recognizes Morris' exceptional career and contributions to the country music industry.
— Mary Minter, CMA of Texas
Throughout his career, Gary Morris has captivated audiences with his distinctive voice and heartfelt performances. His impressive repertoire includes chart-topping hits such as “Why Lady Why,” “The Love She Found in Me” and “Baby Bye Bye.” Morris’ original rendition of the classic “Wind Beneath My Wings” won both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music “Song of the Year” awards. Morris was also named Billboard’s “Male Artist of the Year” in 1982.
Morris' versatility as an artist spans across music, theater, and television, cementing his legacy as a multifaceted talent. The Texas-bred tenor was tapped to play the lead role of Jean Valjean in Broadway’s epic hit “Les Misérables,” to critical acclaim. This role led to a Drama Desk Award nomination. His famous rendition of “Bring Him Home” on the platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning international cast album resulted in a Command Performance by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Additional Broadway roles include Rodolfo in the production of Puccini’s opera “La Bohéme” with Linda Ronstadt.
The Living Legend Award will be presented to Gary Morris during the 2025 CMA of Texas ceremony on October 16, 2024 at Dosey Doe in Woodlands, Texas, celebrating his outstanding career and contributions to the rich tapestry of country music. This prestigious award underscores Morris' enduring impact and status as a revered figure in the genre.
For more information about the 2025 CMA of Texas and Gary Morris, please visit www.garymorrismusic.com or contact www.cmaoftexas.com.
About the Country Music Association of Texas: The Country Music Association of Texas (CMA of Texas) is dedicated to promoting and preserving country music heritage. Through various initiatives and events, the organization celebrates the accomplishments of Texas-based artists and contributes to the thriving country music community.
Gina Hollingsworth
Gary Morris Productions
+1 615-487-8904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Gary Morris - A Voice for All Seasons