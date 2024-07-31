Revitalizing local economy: myWorld and local Partners announce official launch of a pioneering initiative in Toronto
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myWorld Canada is excited to announce the upcoming launch of a transformative community initiative designed to boost local businesses while offering consumers significant savings on their everyday purchases. This initiative seeks to invigorate the local economy by motivating consumers to shop locally and retain their spending within the community.
With myWorld, local merchants gain access to a top-ranked international benefit program that helps them retain existing customers and attract new ones eager to save. myWorld Members earn loyalty points (so called Shopping Points) that can be redeemed for additional Cashback. This enables merchants to increase sales, strengthen community ties, and benefit when their registered customers shop at other myWorld merchants, and much more!
Gian Marco Bronzato, CEO Americas at myWorld: “We are thrilled to introduce our community initiative in Toronto, Canada. Imagine a thriving local economy where everyone benefits. Let’s grow communities together by supporting local shopping!”
Justin Poy, President and Creative Director at The Justin Poy Agency: “This community project is just what businesses need in our area — a program that not only creates loyalty but drives business to the life blood of our community.”
myWorld invites local businesses (SMEs) to join the official community project launch event at 12 pm EST on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at Xinflix Media Auditorium, 421 Bently St #8 Markham, ON. Admission is free for local merchants interested in the project, but tickets are limited and reservations are taken in sequence. Contact us for event details and availability.
“Together, we can build a vibrant, thriving local economy that empowers local businesses and shoppers alike,” emphasizes Gian Marco Bronzato. “We look forward to welcoming numerous SMEs at the launch event and, together with them, inspiring many other regions in Canada to join our community initiative.”
myWorld operates the worldwide myWorld Benefit Program, which offers a wealth of attractive benefits for Members as well as retailers and service providers. Members can enjoy Cashback and Shopping Points every time they shop with myWorld Partners – regardless of whether they shop online or in-store. Partners, in turn, benefit from an efficient customer loyalty program that helps them increase their brand awareness and sales. More than 16 million customers and 400,000 points of acceptance in 58 markets already use the myWorld Benefit Program. Read more at myworld.com.
