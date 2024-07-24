July 24, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Settlement With Cameo App 

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Announces Settlement With Cameo App

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced a 30-state settlement with Baron App, Inc., doing business as Cameo. The settlement resolves investigations into Cameo’s failure to comply with consumer protection laws and FTC Endorsement Guides. The states allege that Cameo failed to provide appropriate disclosures to consumers purchasing personalized video business messages and did not provide refunds to Cameo mobile app users who had their requests rejected as improperly booked business messages.

Under the settlement, Cameo will establish policies to ensure compliance with all state and federal laws, including implementing a watermark system for ads, legal disclosures, and monitoring for compliance.

“Protecting consumers from deceptive practices is a top priority,” said Attorney General Miyares. “This settlement ensures that companies like Cameo uphold their responsibility to provide transparent and fair services to all users. We will continue to hold accountable those who fail to follow the law and put consumers at risk.”

Virginia joined Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin in the multistate settlement.

Read a copy of the filing here.