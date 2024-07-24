Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,093 in the last 365 days.

July 24, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Settlement With Cameo App 

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Chloe Smith
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Announces Settlement With Cameo App 

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced a 30-state settlement with Baron App, Inc., doing business as Cameo. The settlement resolves investigations into Cameo’s failure to comply with consumer protection laws and FTC Endorsement Guides. The states allege that Cameo failed to provide appropriate disclosures to consumers purchasing personalized video business messages and did not provide refunds to Cameo mobile app users who had their requests rejected as improperly booked business messages.

Under the settlement, Cameo will establish policies to ensure compliance with all state and federal laws, including implementing a watermark system for ads, legal disclosures, and monitoring for compliance.

“Protecting consumers from deceptive practices is a top priority,” said Attorney General Miyares. “This settlement ensures that companies like Cameo uphold their responsibility to provide transparent and fair services to all users. We will continue to hold accountable those who fail to follow the law and put consumers at risk.”

Virginia joined Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin in the multistate settlement.

Read a copy of the filing here.

You just read:

July 24, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Settlement With Cameo App 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more