Not Today Billy Launches Music Video and Fundraiser for The Wounded Warrior Project

"Not Today Billy," by Joe Bartell of The Joe Bartell Project, has launched its music video and a fundraiser for The Wounded Warrior Project. Watch on YouTube.

RAHWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not Today Billy, the powerful and emotional song written and performed by Joe Bartell of The Joe Bartell Project, has officially launched its music video. In celebration of this milestone, The Joe Bartell Project is hosting a fundraiser for The Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit organization that supports injured veterans and their families.

The music video, produced by Sound Imagination | Imagination Video, captures the heart-wrenching lyrics and haunting melody of Not Today Billy. The video, written and directed by Edward B. Kessel, award winning founder of Sound Imagination, follows the story of a soldier struggling with the aftermath of war and the impact it has on his loved ones. The powerful visuals, story, and raw emotion of the song are sure to leave a lasting impact on viewers.

In addition to the launch of the music video, The Joe Bartell Project is using this opportunity to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our country. The Joe Bartell Project is running a fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Fans and supporters can make direct donations to the organization through the link on the video’s YouTube description.

Joe Bartell, the mastermind behind Not Today Billy, hopes that the music video and fundraiser will bring attention to the struggles faced by veterans and their families. He states, "Not Today Billy is a tribute to all the brave men and women who have served our country. We wanted to use this platform to not only share our music, but also to support a cause that is close to our hearts."

The music video for Not Today Billy can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/fFA_T-QCTgA?si=rTDpfWiE-dX38ujd. To learn more about The Joe Bartell Project visit their website at joebartell.com. Don't miss this opportunity to support a great cause and experience the powerful message of Not Today Billy.

