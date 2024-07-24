Christine Leonardi-Kramer pens a heartwarming children’s book, 'My Recital Day'
This heartwarming narrative captures the joy and challenges of a young dancer’s journey.
I am very aware, this moment is a sign, as the audience shouts “bravo” … this moment is mine!”TEMPLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Leonardi-Kramer, in partnership with Studio of Books, published her latest children’s book “My Recital Day.”
— an excerpt from the book
This delightful tale promises to captivate readers of all ages with its vibrant storytelling and captivating illustrations.
"My Recital Day" beautifully portrays the journey of a young girl who adores dancing. Readers will follow her as she navigates the excitement and challenges of performing on a big stage, discovering not only the joy of dance but also its profound impact on herself and those around her.
Author Christine shared that her inspiration for "My Recital Day" stems from the experiences and stories shared by her students, whom she credits for motivating her to transform their collective memories into a captivating narrative.
Jonah Meyer of the US Review of Books praises the book, stating, "Author Leonardi-Kramer, who spent fifty years in the dance world and has taught dance to generations of students, has created here a lively, bright, and inspirational children’s picture book. With attractive, full-bleed illustrations of eye-catching color and movement on each and every page, her book delivers joy as it delights the senses. The enthusiasm and love for dance, which the young protagonist in these pages exudes, is contagious from the very start. Children might easily identify with the bit of nervous energy—the butterflies in the stomach—which the young dancer experiences moments before her big show, yet, as is pointed out in the story, there really is nothing at all to be afraid of. She knows her dance routine inside and out and has practiced well and learned so much from her teachers. In the end, she shines, as does this delightful picture book."
Christine was interviewed by Benji Cole of the People of Distinction network. They discussed the author’s message and inspiration for writing this inspiring children’s book. Listen to the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjjcSHQAPlk.
For more information about "My Recital Day" and to purchase the book, visit Studio of Books or your preferred online retailer.
About the Author:
Christine Leonardi-Kramer, affectionately known as "Miss Christine," brings a wealth of experience to her writing. With over 50 years dedicated to dance, she has learned from esteemed mentors such as Charles "Chuck" Kelley and has imparted her knowledge to countless students over the years. Her journey in the arts has taken her from teaching in New York City to entertaining audiences worldwide with her act, "Babe."
As the founder of "Great Expectations-A Dance Center," a beloved institution in Staten Island for 35 years, Miss Christine has touched the lives of multiple generations of families, including her own four children. She also contributed her expertise to the Wagner High School Theater Department from 2009 to 2020.
Currently residing in Staten Island, NY, Miss Christine continues to share her passion for dance and fitness, leading Zumba classes for adults and senior citizens while dedicating time to her writing endeavors.
