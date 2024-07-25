Ernie Villany of Accountability Services Named to Forbes Top 200 CPAs in America List

2024 Forbes Top 200 CPAs in America Ernie Villany, CPA and Chief Advisory Officer

Forbes Recognizes Ernie Villany for Exceptional Leadership in Accounting

My purpose is to spread a compelling message to my peers who share the belief that what we do is a noble profession and the language of business.” — Ernie Villany

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accountability Services is proud to announce that Ernie Villany, Partner at Accountability Services, has been named to the prestigious Forbes Top 200 CPAs in America list. This recognition underscores Villany's exceptional dedication to the accounting profession and his unwavering commitment to providing top-tier financial advisory services to clients.

Villany's journey in the accounting profession has been a remarkable one, marked by his dedication and passion for elevating the role of CPAs. Reflecting on his career, Villany shared, "My purpose is to spread a compelling message to my peers who share the belief that what we do is a noble profession and the language of business."

Villany's commitment to the accounting profession extends beyond his individual achievements. He has been an active participant in the Thomson Reuters Practice Forward advisory movement, which has allowed him to engage with hundreds of CPAs and tax and accounting professionals across the country. "Through the Thomson Reuters Practice Forward advisory movement, I have had the honor of spending the last two years speaking and carefully listening to hundreds of CPAs and tax and accounting professionals from across the country. Each and every one of them should be nominated for this award." Ernie’s firm was awarded the Thomson Reuters Rookie of the Year in 2022, later merging with Accountability Services who was named Firm of the Year in the same year.

His leadership during challenging times has been a testament to his resilience and dedication. During the early days of the pandemic, Accountability Services faced challenges beyond navigating the new Paycheck Protection Program that included losing almost half of their team members. "The unprecedented stress of those circumstances led to the near catastrophic collapse of our firm," Villany recounted. Despite these challenges, Villany and his team continued to provide essential services to their clients, navigating complex government assistance programs and offering unwavering support.

Deeply entrenched in his local community, Ernie and his team mobilized to support nearly 30 of the firm’s clients who lost nearly everything during the Marshall Fire and Straight-Line Winds disaster in December 2021. "We needed to launch a rapid response process to educate ourselves and our clients. We needed to quickly implement an unprecedented and untested onboarding process, gather and sort mountains of insurance and tax data, make snap filing and tax payment decisions, and meet with clients to provide the comfort and compassion people who have just lost everything deserve."

Ernie Villany's recognition by Forbes is a reflection of his unwavering commitment to his clients, his team, his family, his community, and the accounting profession. "We cry, we pray, we support each other, and we work our tails off. Not for ourselves, or for profit, but for our clients."