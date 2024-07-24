OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media condemns the latest sentencing of journalists in the Russian Federation

VIENNA, 24 July 2024 – The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro expresses deep concern at the growing threat to the safety of journalists in the Russian Federation following the latest series of convictions of media professionals in the country.

The imprisonment of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty editor Alsu Kurmasheva is deeply troubling. Gershkovich received a sixteen-year prison sentence on 19 July in Yekaterinburg, accused of espionage without substantiated evidence by the Russian authorities. On the same day, Kurmasheva was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in Kazan on charges of "spreading fake news about the Russian army." Both journalists have been detained since March and October 2023, respectively.

"I deplore the convictions of Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva, and urgently call on the Russian authorities to drop all charges and release them immediately," Ribeiro stated.

Ribeiro also condemned the recent convictions in absentia of journalists Mikhail Zygar and Masha Gessen on 23 and 15 July, respectively, on charges of "spreading fake news about the Russian army." Zygar, the former editor-in-chief of Dozhd TV channel, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years, while Gessen, a contributor to international publications such as the New Yorker and the New York Times, received an eight-year sentence.

"The routine censorship and suppression of journalists and media professionals striving to report or express opinions on matters of public interest in the Russian Federation is alarming, especially since the onset of the country’s aggression against Ukraine. Authorities must halt the persecution, harassment, and imprisonment of media professionals, and uphold their international obligations and OSCE commitments to freedom of expression and a free media," Ribeiro concluded.

