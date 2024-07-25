Tebarco Mechanical Completes Transition to Modigent Brand
We are proud to represent our new brand and logo while continuing to provide our customers with the same level of top-notch service they have come to expect since our inception in 1983.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tebarco Mechanical, a leading full-service mechanical contractor and engineering firm headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, proudly announces its successful transition to operating under the Modigent brand.
With a rich legacy dating back to 1983, Tebarco Mechanical has earned widespread respect for its commitment to innovation, hard work, customer service, and community values. Known for its leadership in mechanical installations, service, and digital construction, Tebarco Mechanical now plays a pivotal role within the Modigent brand, specializing in advanced technologies such as BIM and Robotic Total Stations.
“With our full integration into the Modigent family of companies, we are proud to represent our new brand and logo while continuing to provide our customers with the same level of top-notch service they have come to expect since our inception in 1983,” said Terrell Barden, founder of Tebarco Mechanical.
With a focus on fostering a positive workplace environment, Tebarco Mechanical has established itself as a sought-after employer in the Atlanta market. The Tebarco Mechanical acquisition by Modigent was announced in December 2023, broadening Modigent’s national presence and integrating Tebarco’s commitment to Engineering and Design & Build Services into the Modigent family of companies.
With the brand transition complete, clients of Tebarco Mechanical will continue to receive the same level of expertise and dedication, now under the Modigent brand. Trevor Barden, Vice President of Digital Design and Construction at Tebarco Mechanical, said: “As a fourth-generation Georgia contractor, I’m proud to continue my family’s legacy. At Tebarco and now with Modigent, our ethos remains rooted in hard work. We’re dedicated to upholding our traditions while embracing progress and innovation. With Modigent, we’re poised to build a future brighter than ever before, together with our dedicated team.”
For more information about Tebarco Mechanical’s integration into the Modigent brand, visit www.modigent.com.
About Modigent
Modigent provides next-generation infrastructure, technology and energy solutions, driving innovation and growth nationwide. With a portfolio of specialized brands, each a strong player in the HVAC, Plumbing and Controls Systems industry, Modigent operates across key markets in the USA. Guided by a culture of service, collaboration and integrity, Modigent sets the highest standards while fostering a sustainable work environment. To explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, culture and career opportunities, please visit www.modigent.com.
